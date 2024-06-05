Norbert Leo Butz, Ana Gasteyer And Seth Rudetsky To Star In SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for two extraordinary nights of Broadway magic as Seth's Broadway Concert Series comes to The Studebaker Theater.

On Sunday, July 28th, 2024, at 7:00 PM, audiences will be treated to a captivating performance by two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz alongside SiriusXM Broadway host and music director, Seth Rudetsky.

The following night, Monday, July 29th, 2024, at 7:00 PM, Seth will welcome SNL alum and former Wicked star, Ana Gasteyer onstage for some good old fashioned Broadway belting! What makes Seth's Broadway Concert Series unique is the fact that they are never fully planned in advance! Yes, Rudetsky makes sure to feature each artist singing the songs they are known for, but the interviews between songs always lead to unexpected performances as well, therefore, no two shows are ever alike!

Chicago audiences will get an up-close and personal glimpse into the world of Broadway, featuring unforgettable performances, hilarious behind-the-scenes stories, and exclusive insights from some of the industry's most beloved performers.

For Norbert's show, Seth will have Norbert show off his pop chops (his Rent audition song was an Elton John hit), his teenage singing competition song ("Tonight" from West Side Story) and his years-long obsession with the Broadway shows Pippin, The Wiz and Dreamgirls! And, of course, the Broadway tunes he sang in Wicked, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, My Fair Lady and more.

For Ana's show, the set list will have Gasteyer recreating show-stopping performances from her incredible singing career where she flew high and belted even higher in Wicked, brought down the house as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, starred opposite Jennifer Hudson and Adam Pascal in Hair and came back week-after-week on The Masked Singer. That means you'll be hearing songs like "Defying Gravity", "I'm The Greatest Star" and of course, Seth and Ana will discuss not only her Chicago years at Northwestern (where she began as an opera major!) but her many years on "Saturday Night Live" where she was known for her hilarious (and brilliantly sung) Celine Dion, her topless Martha Stewert and as one half of the NPR ladies praising Schweddy Balls and Dusty Muffins.

Tickets for Seth's Broadway Concert Series range from $60 to $100, offering fans the opportunity to experience the magic of Broadway at an accessible price point. Additionally, a limited number of VIP Meet and Greet passes are available the day of the performance for $20, providing a unique chance to meet the stars up close and personal after the show.

Mark your calendars! Tickets for Seth's Broadway Concert Series go on sale on Friday, June 7th, 2024, at 11:00 AM Central Time. Don't miss your chance to be a part of these unforgettable Broadway experiences.

About the Artists

Seth Rudetsky is a multifaceted force in the world of Broadway where he has worked as musician, actor and writer for thirty years. As a musician, Rudetsky has played in the orchestras of some of Broadway's biggest hits like Ragtime, Phantom and LES MISERABLES. As a comic, Rudetsky received three Emmy nominations for his comedy writing and was voted "Funniest Gay Male in New York" at Stand-UP NY. Rudetsky is also celebrated as one of the industry's most knowledgeable Broadway historians and has penned several best-selling comedic books on Broadway history with inside scoop such as three volumes of "Seth's Broadway Diary" and the recent "Musical Theatre For Dummies". As the afternoon host of Sirius XM's "On Broadway" since 2003, Rudetsky has become a trusted voice and beloved figure among theater aficionados, providing insightful commentary, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and exclusive interviews with Broadway's biggest stars". He and his husband James Wesley Jackson have collaborated on numerous projects for social justice such as recording a star-studded version of 'What The World Needs Now Is Love" which went to number one on iTunes and raised money for the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting victims and their families, and was performed at the 2006 DNC. Their online talk show, Stars In The House, began a few days after Broadway shut down in 2020 and raised over $1,000,000 for The Entertainment Community Fund. If you'd like to sail with Seth and some Broadway stars on a beautiful ship, come on "Seth's Broadway Cruise" which is sailing next to the Caribbean in January! More info at SethRudetsky.com

Norbert Leo Butz is a two-time Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical, and is one of only nine actors ever to have won the award twice as lead actor. He first won for his work in DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS and won again for his work in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN. He was additionally nominated for a Tony for his work in THOU SHALT NOT and MY FAIR LADY. The star of 11 Broadway shows, he is also a five-time Drama Desk nominee and two-time winner, amongst other stage accolades. Other notable productions include RENT, (Bway debut) WICKED (original Fyiero) SPEED THE PLOW, IS HE DEAD, ENRON, BIG FISH, MY FAIR LADY (Tony nom) THE LAST FIVE YEARS ( Drama Desk nom) JUNO AND THE PAYCOCK, 50 WORDS, HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE, and most recently, CORNELIA STREET. In 2019 he released THE LONG HAUL, his first solo record of original songs. In 2023 he released an EP of new music written in collaboration with his daughter, Clara Virginia, called KING OF HEARTS. On television, Butz has starred on David Zabel and Ridley Scott's MERCY STREET for PBS, played Kevin Rayburn on BLOODLINE for Netflix, "Paddy Chayefsky" on FOSSE/VERDON for F/X, and on DEBRIS for NBC. Other TV: JUSTIFIED, CITY PRIMEVAL for FX, THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE for HULU, And the upcoming GLADIATOR, AMERICAN SPORTS STORY for FX, and as Alan Lomax in "A COMPLETE UNKNOWN", the Bob Dylan biopic, opposite Timothy Chalamet and Edward Norton, currently in production. Films include Peter Hedges' DAN IN REAL LIFE, Sony's HIGHER GROUND, opposite and directed by Vera Farmiga, Craig Zisk's THE ENGLISH TEACHER, BETTER LIVING THROUGH CHEMISTRY, opposite Sam Rockwell, 2020 Sundance pic LUCE, directed by Julius Onah, recent 2021 CANNES hit, FLAG DAY, the EXCORCIST reboot from director David Gordon Green, BETTER NATE THAN EVER, FAIR GAME, and GIVE OR TAKE, for which he won the Best Supporting Actor award from FilmOut San Diego. He holds a BFA from Webster University Conservatory of Theatre Arts, an MFA from the Actor Training program at University of Alabama, and an Honorary Doctorate from his Alma Mater, Webster University. He serves on the board of The Angelband Project, a NFP that provides music therapy for survivors of sexual violence. He and his wife Michelle have three daughters and reside in New Jersey.

Ana Gasteyer the iconic comedic actress has made us laugh for countless years. Recently, she lit up the small screen as Katherine Hastings in Justin Spitzer's critically acclaimed NBC workplace comedy, AMERICAN AUTO. You can see her on Apple reuniting with Maya Rudolph in season 2 of LOOT. Gasteyer wrote and Executive produced and starred in the hilarious holiday film parody A CLUSTERFUNKE CHRISTMAS for Comedy Central with Rachel Dratch.

Gasteyer is perhaps best known for her iconic work as a regular on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. Some of her most celebrated characters include: Martha Stewart, Celine Dion, Margaret from NPR, music teacher Bobby Culp. Additional television credits: LADY DYNAMITE, PEOPLE OF EARTH, THE GOLDBERGS, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, THE GOOD WIFE, SUBURGATORY, AND GIRLS. She also starred in two live musicals for Fox: GREASE LIVE! as 'Principal McGee' and A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! as 'Mrs. Schwartz.' Gasteyer stunned judges on FOX's THE MASKED SINGER as 'Tree.' On the big screen, Gasteyer can be seen in MEAN GIRLS, ROBOT & FRANK, WHAT WOMEN WANT, THE WOMEN, HAPPIEST SEASON, and WINE COUNTRY. She will next be seen starring opposite Lilly Singh in the indie comedy, DOIN IT. On stage, Gasteyer starred in the Encores! Off-Center production A NEW BRAIN, and has stunned on Broadway with celebrated performances in ROCKY HORROR, THE ROYAL FAMILY, THE THREE PENNY OPERA, and as 'Elphaba' in WICKED. She also played 'Fanny Brice' in FUNNY GIRL at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera and 'Fosca' in Stephen Sondheim's PASSION at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, as well as 'Ms. Hannigan' in the beloved classic, ANNIE at the Hollywood Bowl. She regularly tours with her cabaret show featuring songs from her albums I'M HIP! as well as SUGAR AND BOOZE.

Gustavo Ernestine LLC is Chicago's newest production company. Gustavo Ernestine provides Producing, Presenting, Production Management, Stage Management, Deck and Automation services for a variety of Theater, Music, Comedy, Film and Television events. We bring the best live entertainment to life! gustavoernestine.com

The Studebaker Theater, located in the heart of Chicago, is a historic landmark renowned for its elegant architecture and rich cultural heritage. Located within the Fine Arts Building and originally built in 1898 by the renowned architectural firm Adler & Sullivan, the theater has served as a premier destination for entertainment and the performing arts for over a century. With the recent renovation completed in 2022, the ornate interior, state-of-the-art facilities, and intimate seating arrangement provide an unparalleled setting for a wide range of events, including theater, concerts, dance, and more. It is the home to NPR'S "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!", and has featured performances from the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, the Chicago Opera Theater, the Chicago Repertory Ballet, and the Chicago Jazz Orchestra. Its central location in downtown Chicago makes it easily accessible to audiences from across the city and beyond.

For ticket purchases and more information, visit https://www.fineartsbuilding.com/events/ or call 312.753.3210 x102.

