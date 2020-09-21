New Drama School Downstage Right Opens In Naperville

Downstage Right​ offers students the opportunity to train with working professionals from across the country.

Naperville has a new school for the dramatic arts, ​Downstage Right​, founded by local resident and Northern Illinois University graduate student Sylvie Baldwin. Ms. Baldwin brings her combined undergraduate educational degree, graduate studies in acting, and years of working as a professional actress (e.g., South Coast Repertory, Lexington Children's Theatre, Seattle Public Theater) to provide children in the Chicago suburbs with artistic, imaginative, and rigorous drama classes. Modeled on the acting studios of New York City and Los Angeles, Downstage Right​ offers students the opportunity to train with working professionals from across the country.

Downstage Right​ is designed to fill the void left by the unfortunate closure of the Naperville School of Performing Arts. Ms. Baldwin and her team of dedicated professionals will provide a wide selection of drama classes that focus on helping students become imaginative artists, collaborative team players, and empathetic global citizens. In addition, ​Downstage Right​ will offer tailored college application and audition coaching for those who wish to pursue a degree in the performing arts.

Joining Ms. Baldwin at ​Downstage Right​ are professional director Laura Ferri (​London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts​), diversity specialist Danielle Sather (​Montana Repertory Theatre​), teaching artist Sophia Arnold (​Oak Park Theatre Festival​ &​ I​ ndianapolis Shakespeare Company​), audition coach Shayna Freedman (​Academy For Classical Acting​), and college essay specialist ​Leigh Huggins (​Studio71​).

For the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, ​Downstage Right​ will offer virtual classes to students of all ages in order to ensure the safety of all participants. Fall offerings include Story Drama for preschoolers, a middle school Virtual Play Production class, and a Monologue Intensive for high school students.

A complete list of class offerings can be found at:

https://www.downstageright.org/acting-classes

