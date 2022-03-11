New Cast Announced For Big Noise Theatre's INTO THE WOODS

Big Noise Theatre has announced the new cast for their production of INTO THE WOODS which was originally cancelled in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In INTO THE WOODS, James Lapine and the late Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, musical...and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

INTO THE WOODS, directed by Brent Walker, is led by Christopher Johnson as Baker, Colleen Bruton as Baker's Wife, and Rachelle Kates as Witch. The cast also features Stan Austin (Narrator/Mysterious Man), Chamaya Moody (Cinderella), Ben Miller (Jack), Molly Dibble (Little Red Ridinghood), Amy Conn (Jack's Mother), Andrew McMath (Cinderella's Prince/Wolf), Mary Laura Godby (Rapunzel), Daniel James Rausch (Rapunzel's Prince), Ashley DeBruin (Cinderella's Stepmother), Sarah Jean Mergener (Florinda), Jessica Fabal (Lucinda), Ray Mindas (Steward), Amanda Donohoe (Featured Ensemble), Travis Monroe Neese (Featured Ensemble), Bob Spidale (Featured Ensemble), Vanessa Vuckovic (Featured Ensemble), Garrett Benveniste (Boy for 5 performances), and Nathaniel Stephen Arthur Vodak (Boy for 4 performances).

The production team also includes Jacqui Kotula (Assistant Director), Ken Preuss (Music Director), Holly Weis (Assistant Music Director) Lauren Nichols (Scenic Design), Martha Shuford (Costume Design), Jessi Rodriguez (Assistant Costume Designer), G. "Max" Maxin IV (Lighting Design), Abhinev Layall (Lighting Design), Jose Perez (Lighting Design), Jared Picchietti (Sound Design), Brianna Consalvo (Prop Design/Scenic Styling), Roberto Puig (Hair and Wig Design), Erin Versosky (Stage Manager), Eric Anderson (Master Carpenter), Heather Benveniste (Producer), and Allison Kasbee (Assistant Producer).

INTO THE WOODS opens Friday, April 29, 2022 and runs through May 15 at Prairie Lakes Theater, 515 E. Thacker Street in Des Plaines, IL. Performances are on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm and Sunday afternoons at 2pm. Ticket prices range from $16 to $30 for children, students, seniors (65+), and adults. Email info@bignoise.org about special rates for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information visit bignoise.org/woods.