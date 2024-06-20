National Jazz Radio Favorites Anne & Mark Burnell Celebrate 30 Years at Davenport's Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Jazz radio favorites and one of Chicago's most popular and acclaimed musical duos Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell will perform CELEBRATING 30 YEARS, at Davenport's 1383 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, on Friday, July 19th at 8pm. The show will commemorate their 30 years of being married and making music together and feature songs and stories from their debut album in 2000 to their current project, which shall be revealed! Highlights will include songwriters Stephen Sondheim, Dave Frishberg, Harold Arlen, Neil Sedaka, plus some originals! Tickets are $30 plus a 2-drink minimum and are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Anne and Mark Burnell have reached a career milestone with their national tour that has taken them to New York City's Don't Tell Mama, St. Louis' Blue Strawberry, Wisconsin's Plymouth Jazz and Blues Crawl, Sarasota Jazz Festival, Florida Studio Theatre, and Jazz at Two in Sarasota. The release of their critically acclaimed CD Two for The Road became an instant jazz radio favorite across the nation, garnering airplay at over 100 jazz radio stations including WRUW/Cleveland, KPBX/Spokane, WWUH/Hartford, WWNO/New Orleans, WPPB/Long Island, WAER/Syracuse, WDCB/Chicago, and KCSB/Santa Barbara. They performed live on Chicago's WGN Midday Show, appeared on WGN Radio on After Hours with Rick Kogan, and had a feature article in the Chicago Tribune. The album's second single Peppermint Tea was named one of the "Top 40s Blues + Singles" of 2022" by UK's Blues Blues. TWO FOR THE ROAD is the perfect showcase of Anne and Mark Burnell's many talents, and as noted Grammy Award-winning author and jazz critic Neil Tesser exclaims "it is one sweet ride." Anne and Mark's newest single, THE LUSTY MONTH OF MAY also has an LGBTQ+ twist just in time for Pride Month. Anne and Mark's NOLA second-line arrangement breathes new life with their fresh and exciting delivery. This recording continues their inventive style that Jazz Weekly calls "keeps it fun and funky" while praising their "clever interpretations."

Singer-songwriter Anne Burnell has been praised as "a singer of glorious gifts" by the Chicago Tribune and a "fluid, silken voice navigates the various scales with remarkable agility and delightful phrasing" by Chicago Jazz Magazine. Anne received Chicago Cabaret Professional's 2024 Excellence in Cabaret Award in April, while her multi-talented, singer-arranger-pianist husband Mark Burnell was called "silky smooth and highly polished," by the Chicago Tribune. Mark has been recognized and lauded for his musical creativity and versatility with Chicago Jazz Magazine saying, "he uses his skill and instincts as a jazz improviser to adapt to any situation."

Anne and Mark have delighted audiences in Bern, Zurich, Paris, Freiburg, Geneva, Jamaica, Panama, and Amsterdam, but it's in Chicago where they have made their biggest musical imprint, performing at some of the Windy City's top spots including Davenport's, Skokie Theatre, Park West, Drury Lane Water Tower Theatre, Tortoise Supper Club, WDCB Jazz at the Logan, Le Piano and Signature Room. They have also performed the National Anthem for the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Chicago Fire, Arlington Park, and Special Olympics.

Their recordings, "Little Things We Do Together", "Blues in The Night", "Summer Days & Dreamy Nights", "Two for the Road" and Mark's new "Gospel Piano" have been featured on Chicago radio stations WGN, WBEZ, WDCB and nationally on NPR stations.

Visit BurnellMusic.com for further information. Their recordings are available for purchase at Amazon.com, and online at iTunes and at all streaming outlets including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Tidal and YouTube.

