NICK JR. LIVE! MOVE TO THE MUSIC is Coming to the Chicago Theatre

The Madison Square Garden Company, VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon announced today that Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music will stop at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1, 2020 for six performances. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m.



This musical spectacular features characters from multiple Nick Jr. hit animated series, including Bubble Guppies, PAW Patrol (produced by Spin Master Entertainment), Dora The Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blue's Clues and You, Blaze and the Monster Machines and Top Wing.



Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music follows Dora and her PAW Patrol co-hosts, Marshall and Rubble, as they invite their Nick Jr. friends to come together for a music-filled production. Bubble Guppies' Molly and Gil, Rod and Penny from Top Wing, Shimmer and Shine, and even Blue from the new Blue's Clues &You! are throwing a Nick Jr. celebration. Audiences will be transported to familiar Nick Jr. locations, including Bubbletucky and Zahramay Falls. The unforgettable celebration will feature live appearances, special on-screen guests and audience participation to engage the whole family.



With innovative costuming and a Broadway style set, Nick Jr. Live! is a perfect way to introduce theater to young children. The show is split into two acts with an intermission and will include original music as well as familiar tunes from Nick Jr. shows.



Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music will be at The Chicago Theatre on the following dates and times:



Saturday, February 29, 2020 with shows at 10:30AM, 2:00PM and 5:30PM

Sunday, March 1, 2020 with shows at 10:30AM, 2:00PM and 5:30PM



Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13, 2020 at 10:00AM and can be purchased online at www.chicagotheatre.com/nickjr, Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000 or the Ticketmaster Box Office at The Chicago Theatre. Box Office hours are Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Service charges apply to telephone, internet and box office pick-up orders. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599. A limited number of Nick Jr. Live! V.I.P. Experiences are available, starting at $159. The experience features premium show seating, a souvenir item, after-show Meet & Greet with Dora the Explorer and Rubble from PAW Patrol, exclusive Blaze and the Monster Machines photo opportunity, and more!



For more information or to join the Nick Jr. Live! Superstar mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.NickJrLive.com. Follow Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @nickjrlive, and the hashtag #nickjrlive.





