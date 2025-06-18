NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH World Premiere Extends at Jackalope Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jackalope Theatre Company has extended the world premiere and Jeff Recommended Neighborhood Watch, through July 12, written by Rehana Lew Mirza and directed by Kaiser Ahmed, at the Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N Broadway St. The performance schedule is Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with the extended schedule that includes these additional performances: Monday, July 7, Thursday, July 10, Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

In the weeks following the 2024 election, Paul, a suburban family man, lives in terror of what’s to come. When a Muslim neighbor, Mo, moves in, Paul launches into a battle of his own fears and liberal beliefs — a battle that will affect the entire neighborhood.

The cast of Neighborhood Watch includes Frank Nall (he/him, Paul Marchant); Jamie Herb (they/them, Becca Marchant); Harsh Gagoomal (he/him, Mo (Mohammed) Rizvi); Victor Holstein (he/him, Shawn Raymond); Omar Bader (he/him, Javed Ansari); Eustace Allen (he/him, U/S Paul Marchant); Lila Rutishauser (they/them, U/S Becca Marchant); Faiz Siddique (he/him, U/S Mo (Mohammed) Rizvi); JJ Gatesman (he/him, Shawn Raymond); Jordan Tannous (they/them, U/S Javed Ansari).

The creative team for Neighborhood Watch includes Rehana Lew Mirza (she/her, playwright); Kaiser Ahmed (he/him, director/casting director); Aden Haq (assistant director); Karina Patel (she/her, dramaturg/ new work manager); Amal Mazen Salem (she/her, production manager); Miguel Salgado Jr. (he/they, stage manager); Tianxuan Chen (she/her, scenic designer); Delena Bradley (she/her, Costume Designer); Roman Jones (he/they, props designer); Maaz Ahmed (they/them, lighting designer); Newton Schottelkotte (they/them, sound designer); Juan Barrera Lopez (he/him, technical director); Chase Barron (he/they, lead electrician); Tristin Hall (they/them, fight/intimacy director); Hudson Therriault (he/him, accessibility manager); Amira Danan (she/her, development director) and AJ Links, CSA (she/her, casting director).

