Musical Comedian Plucky Rosenthal to Bring New Live Game Show To Chicago's Newport Theater

Chicago cabaret darling Plucky Rosenthal will produce and hosts a new live game show at the Newport Theater, where classic '70s TV game shows meet today's radio quizzes and panel shows for a truly hilarious evening.

Featuring comedian Alexandra Tsarpalas, the panel of hilarious music-lovers face off in fun challenges for Sounds Like a Plan! Think you know your tunes? Audience can play along for local prizes!

The performance will take place on Thursday, November 6th at 7:30 PM / 7:00 PM doors at the Newport Theater.