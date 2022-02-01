Music Theater Works Announces Cast & Creative Team For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Music Theater Works has announced the cast for its spring production of the Tony-Award winning La Cage Aux Folles, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Harvey Fierstein, directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle Dougan and music directed by Kyra Leigh with choreography by Christopher Chase Carter.

The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book and Best Revival of a Musical, La Cage Aux Folles is a night full of belly-laughs. Based on the hit French farce that also inspired West End and international productions and Hollywood's "The Birdcage," this Broadway smash has a hilarious book by Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy and Kinky Boots) and a score by the king of show tunes, Jerry Herman (Hello, Dolly! and Mame).

With "RuPaul's Drag Race" headliner, Ginger Minj, as "Albin" and costumes by "Project Runway" designer Justin LeBlanc, The Music Theater Works rendition of this classic is guaranteed to be one of the most entertaining productions of the year. The theatre will be transformed into La Cage's elegant St. Tropez nightclub complete with an onstage bar and surprises at every turn. And when a non-traditional family's future in-laws come for a visit, La Cage shines the spotlight on family, love, commitment and drag as the truth comes out in the wildest of ways.

The cast of La Cage Aux Folles includes Ginger Minj, (she/her/hers. Albin); Jason Richards (he/him/his, Georges); Christopher Ratliff, (he/him/his, Jean-Michel); Dane Strange, (he/him/his, Jacob); Thomas E. Squires, (he/him/his, Dindon/Renaud); Caron Buinis, (she/her/hers,Marie Dindon/Mme. Renaud); Honey West, (she/her/hers, Jacqueline/Albin understudy); Anthony Whitaker, (he/him/his, Francis); Darryl D'Angelo Jones, (he/him/his, Tabarro); Daniel Hurst, (he/him/his, Chantel); Matthew Weidenbener, (he/him/his,Hanna); Gabe Kohlbeck, (he/him/his, Mercedes); Brian Selcik, (he/him/his, Bitelle), Isaiah Engram, (he/him/his, Angelique) , Jordon Taylor (she/her/hers, Phaedra) and Alicia Berneche, (she/her/hers, Marie Dindon and Jacquline understudy); Ariel Triunfo (she/her/hers, Anne/Cagelle understudy) and Riley Vogel (he/him/his, Jean Michel /Cagelle understudy).

The La Cage Aux Folles production team includes Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan (he/him/his/they/them/theirs, director); Kyra Leigh, (she/her/hers, music director); Christopher Chase Carter, (he/him/his, choreography); Tommy Novak, (they/them/theirs, assistant director); Scott Davis, (he/him/his, scenic design); Justin LeBlanc, (he/him/hers, costume design); Andrew Meyers, (he/him/his, lighting design) and Hayley E. Wallenfeldt, (she/her/hers, props design).

La Cage Aux Folles performance schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, March 10 at 1 p.m. with press opening Friday, March 11 at 8 p.m. The running time is currently two hours and 40 minutes including one 15-minute intermission. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m. Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at $19.50 - $106 with Meet and Greet with Ginger Minj options and discounted 2022 subscriptions at MusicTheaterWorks.com.

ALL GUESTS will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status and to present their photo ID with proof of full vaccination from COVID-19 with an approved vaccine.

Please visit https://www.musictheaterworks.com/health-safety-procedures/ for more information.