Music At Emory To Present The Music Of Philip Glass This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pianist Vladimir Milošević and cellist Nemanja Stanković perform a concert of music of Philip Glass on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 8:00PM at Emory University's Performing Arts Studio.

The piano-cello duo from Serbia will perform a collection of works by Philip Glass, including selections from the award-winning film The Hours and favorites such as Glassworks, Metamorphosis 2, Songs and Poems, and the virtuosic piano etudes.

Through his operas, symphonies, compositions for his ensemble, and collaborations with artists ranging from Twyla Tharp to Allen Ginsberg, Leonard Cohen to David Bowie, Philip Glass (b. 1937) has had an extraordinary and unprecedented impact on the musical and intellectual life of

his times. He studied at the University of Chicago, the Juilliard School, and in Aspen with Darius Milhaud. Finding himself dissatisfied with much of what then passed for modern music, he moved to Europe, where he studied with Nadia Boulanger and worked closely with the sitar virtuoso and composer Ravi Shankar. He returned to New York in 1967 and formed the Philip Glass Ensemble––seven musicians playing keyboards and a variety of woodwinds, amplified and fed through a mixer. The new musical style that Glass was evolving was eventually dubbed “minimalism.” Glass himself never liked the term and preferred to speak of himself as a composer of “music with repetitive structures.” Much of his early work was based on the extended reiteration of brief, elegant melodic fragments that wove in and out of an aural tapestry. Or, to put it another way, it immersed a listener in a sort of sonic weather that twists, turns, surrounds, develops. (philipglass.com)

About the Artists

Vladimir Milošević, one of the most distinctive Serbian pianists today, returns to Emory University for the second time. He made his debut at the Carnegie Hall in 2005. Recognized as a rising artist by the New York Concert Artists & Associates, he performed with at Merkin Concert Hall in New York in 2014. His performances have taken him to Salle Cortot in Paris, Steinway Hall in London, Konzerthaus in Berlin, Foerster Hall in Prague, Konzerthaus in Vienna, Mann Auditorium in Tel Aviv, Herkules Hall in Munich, Kennedy Center in Washington, and Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg. His performances have been recorded for television stations in Japan, Brazil, Canada, and Poland.

Vladimir completed his DMA at the Faculty of Music in Belgrade with specialized studies in Italy at the Incontri col Maestro Academy in Imola, mentored by Lazar Berman and Michel Dalberto. Highly active as a chamber musician, Vladimir has collaborated with outstanding soloists such as Stefan Milenković, Roman Simović, János Bálint, and David Griffiths. He has

performed with the Belgrade Philharmonic, orchestras in Cape Town and Johannesburg, Prague Opera Orchestra, Porto Symphony, Teatro Olimpico Symphony, and Suzhou Symphony, among others. Vladimir is Professor of Piano at the Faculty of Music in Belgrade, and often leads masterclasses in Lithuania, the United States, China, and Australia, and serves as an international adjudicator. Since 2022 he has been performing with the Trio “Corda,” together with the cellist Nemanja Stanković and violinist Una Stanić, with which he received the Prize of the City of Belgrade for the Best Classical Concert in 2023.

Nemanja Stanković is considered “one of the most notable young stars on the music scene of Serbia.” He studied in Belgrade, Vienna, Salzburg, and Florence, under the guidance of Natalia Gutman, Sandra Belić, and Enrico Bronzi. He further honed his skills through masterclasses with renowned musicians such as Alfred Brendel, Jens Peter Maintz, Mischa Mayski, and Ralf Kirshbaum. Nemanja performed as the principal cellist of the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra and is currently engaged as a guest principal cellist with the Milan Symphony Orchestra. He boasts numerous solo performances with orchestras including the Belgrade Philharmonic, Radio Television of Serbia Symphony Orchestra, Czech Virtuosi, St. George Strings, Camerata Serbica, Orchestra Giovanile Italiana, and Niš Symphony Orchestra. Nemanja has premiered a substantial number of compositions by Serbian composers, eight of which are featured on his album, Traces––New Serbian Music for Cello, recognized as one of the most successful cello releases in 2020.

Currently, Nemanja Stanković holds the position of Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Music in Belgrade and is an artist-in-residence at the Kolarac Foundation Hall in Belgrade. Since 2022, he has been performing with the Trio “Corda,” together with Una Stanić (violin) and Vladimir Milošević (piano). Recently they received the Prize of the City of Belgrade for the Best Concert in 2023. Nemanja Stanković currently plays the cello made by Carlos Roberts from Cremona in 2012.

Comments