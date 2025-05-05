Mix and Mingle at Raue Center's 7th Annual 6X6 PROJECT In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Raue Center For The Arts as they host the 7th Annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Exhibition on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake. Deadline to return completed canvases has been extended to May 16, 2025!

A call for artists went out from January to May! Blank canvases were available for a $5 donation at Raue Center's box office (26 N. William Street in downtown Crystal Lake) and its partner locations. The finished artwork will be available for viewing and bidding online through Auctria.com starting June 1, 2025. Bidding will continue until 8 pm the evening of the public reception at Raue Center on June 14, 2025. Mix and mingle with the artists, enjoy live entertainment, refreshments, and win wonderful prizes!

“In the past six years, nearly 600 artists contributed almost 1300 individual works of art to support Raue Center's educational programs, Mission Imagination, and Raue Center School For The Arts. Each year, more artists get involved, and the art keeps getting more impressive,” says 6x6 Project Chairperson, Michelle Nowland. “The artwork is uploaded to an auction site, and the bidding is all done online. Anyone, local or not, can bid on these mini works of original art, and we ship to winning bidders free of charge.”

All proceeds of the 6x6 Project benefit Raue Center's educational programs, Mission Imagination, and Raue Center School For The Arts, enriching the lives of over 20,000 children each year in the local community since 2001.

The 6th Annual 6x6 Project is made possible through the generous support of Raue Center donors and grantors. If you'd like more information about becoming a sponsor, please email Meredith Flowers at mflowers@rauecenter.org.

Anyone can be an artist! For more information on how to participate in this annual event, visit rauecenter.org/6x6-project/ or email 6x6project@rauecenter.org.

About Raue Center's 6x6 Project

6x6 Project invites artists of all ages and abilities to support the arts in their community by creating an original work of art in a variety of mediums on 6×6” canvases. Since its inaugural 6×6 PROJECT fundraising event in 2019, over 1,200 small original works of art have been donated, and over $100,000 has been raised.

All artwork submitted to the 6×6 PROJECT is available for viewing online and can be bid on in an online auction culminating with a public reception at Raue Center For The Arts. Artists and the community are invited to attend the reception to view the art in a full mosaic installation featuring all submissions and bid on the art. Proceeds benefit Raue Center and its education programs, Raue Center School For The Arts, and Mission Imagination.

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming, striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor, Lucile Raue, Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians, and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.

Comments