Midsommer Flight Postpones Summer Production of Shakespeare's CYMBELINE to Summer of 2021

Midsommer Flight has announced the postponement of its planned summer production of Shakespeare's CYMBELINE, which was planned to be performed Saturdays and Sundays from July 11 through August 30, 2020. As in recent seasons, the play would have been performed on a rotating schedule between Lincoln Park, Gross Park, Touhy Park and the Chicago Women's Park and Gardens, with all performances free to the public. The production will be postponed to the summer of 2021, with as much of the same cast and crew planned for 2020 as possible. 2020 will thus be the first summer Midsommer Flight has not offered free Shakespeare in the parks since its production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM in 2012.



The production was scheduled to begin rehearsals in late May. Founding Artistic Director Beth Wolf says all of the artists involved will be paid half of the stipend payment the company had originally budgeted. Wolf says, "It is important to us to honor those artists who made a commitment to spend their summer with Midsommer Flight. Although we wish we could afford to pay out the full stipends, we know that artists everywhere are hurting right now, and we hope that at least this half payment will be helpful."



In an email to the company's audience members, Wolf said, "This would have been the company's ninth season out in the parks, and it feels sad and strange not be headed out there to connect with all of you this year. Yet I am also confident that we are keeping Midsommer Flight's priorities squarely in the right place by putting health and safety first."

Photo Credit: James Murphy





