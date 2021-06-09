Metropolis Presents MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents outdoor performances of the hit song-filled revue My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra July 15 - August 28, 2021.

My Way is an award-winning, finger-snapping revue featuring countless songs recorded by crooning legend Frank Sinatra. This classy tribute transports you into the swinging era of "Old Blue Eyes", while showcasing some of the 20th century's most beautiful and popular songs. My Way features captivating singers, each highlighting a key element of "The Chairman of the Board's" one of a kind talent.

Take a trip down memory lane while celebrating Sinatra's remarkable five-decade career. Unforgettable songs include: All of Me, Fly Me to the Moon, Strangers in the Night, New York New York, The Way You Look Tonight, and many more. Let's fall in love and fly away with the music of one of the most celebrated recording artists of all time, just as he would have wanted it: a few stories, a few drinks, and plenty of knockout tunes.

Metropolis is excited to have the opportunity to continue to produce their 20th Anniversary Season live and in person! Performances of My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra will be hosted under a tent at Evergreen and Eastman located a few blocks north of Metropolis across Northwest Highway. This production contains material and subject matter that may be sensitive for some audiences - viewer discretion advised.

Preview performances of My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra are July 15-18; Regular run performances are July 22 - August 28. Tickets are $35 for previews, $40 for regular run shows and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.5982 x239, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.