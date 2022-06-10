Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring CABARET, XANADU & More

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre has announced its 2022-2023 season.

The 2022-2023 Season at Metropolis includes a series of popular theater productions:

· Kander and Ebb's legendary musical masterpiece Cabaret (September 15 - October 22, 2022)

· Music-filled, fierce, fabulous showbiz comedy The Legend of Georgia McBride (January 26 - March 4, 2023)

· Sweeping musical portrait of the American experience Ragtime (May 4 - June 10, 2023)

· Ridiculously moving, endlessly fun musical Xanadu (July 13 - August 19, 2023)

Tickets on sale soon. Tickets are $40 for previews and $45 for regular run shows and can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121. Become a Subscriber and see all 4 shows for the price of 3, or choose Flex and select 3 shows and save 25% from the single ticket price:

4 Shows at Regular Price $160-$180; 4 Show Subscription Price $120-$135

3 Shows at Regular Price $120-$135; 3 Show Subscription Price $90-$105

Subscribers enjoy additional benefits, including easy ticket exchanges at the Box Office window or via mail or phone, 10% off tickets to select shows all year long, and talkbacks with actors and directors on select dates.

Cabaret

Book by Joe Masteroff • Based on the Play by John Van Druten and Stories by Christopher Isherwood • Music by John Kander • Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Willkommen, Bienvenue, Welcome... to Cabaret, Kander and Ebb's legendary musical masterpiece about British nightclub singer Sally Bowles, American writer Cliff Bradshaw, and the decadence of 1929 Berlin. With mounting fear and uncertainty of an emerging Third Reich audiences are lured into the sordid underworld of the Kit Kat Klub. With the Emcee's wry commentary, Cabaret explores this dark and tumultuous time with songs Maybe This Time, Don't Tell Mama, Money, Cabaret, and more. To further complicate the growing unrest, a relationship develops between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Personal relationships, political loyalties and survival itself are tested in this American Theatre classic. Since its stage debut, Cabaret has been awarded multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Laurence Olivier Awards.

The Legend of Georgia McBride

By Matthew Lopez

Times are tough for Elvis impersonator Casey; he's young, he's broke, his landlord's knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, he is fired from his impersonating gig in a run down, small-town Florida dive bar. When bar owner Eddie brings in a struggling drag show, led by Miss Tracy Mills, to replace him, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business - and himself. After reluctantly filling in as Edith Piaf for one of the girls, he trades his sequined jumpsuit for a sequined dress. Casey evolves his new act into a drag persona that is uniquely his, finally discovering success. This heartwarming tale explores the transformation that happens when individuality is encouraged and embraced. This music-filled, fierce, fabulous showbiz comedy celebrates finding your voice and singing your own song.

Ragtime

Book by Terrence McNally • Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens • Music by Stephen Flaherty • Based on the Novel Ragtime by E.L. Doctorow

Celebrating its 25th Broadway anniversary in 2023, Ragtime is a sweeping musical portrait of early 20th century America, winner of multiple Tony Awards, and both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score. Everything is changing and anything is possible for families in pursuit of the American Dream. Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together - that of an upper-class White mother, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring Black musician - united by their courage and belief in the promise of the future. They confront history's contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America. This acclaimed musical is filled with pageantry, emotion, and hope. A truly unique and powerful portrait of America, Ragtime is sure to inspire.

Xanadu

Book by Douglas Carter Beane • Music & Lyrics by Jeff Lynne & John Farrar • Based on the Universal Pictures Film with Screenplay by Richard Danus & Marc Rubel

Xanadu is all at once romantic comedy, celebration of '80s kitsch and a ridiculously moving, endlessly fun tale. This Tony Award-nominated, hilarious musical about following your dreams took audiences and critics by surprise when it transformed a cult classic movie, starring Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, into the hottest comedy on Broadway. Xanadu follows the journey of a mythological muse, Kira, who descends from Mt. Olympus (complete with Greek chorus) on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - a roller disco - hey, it's 1980! When Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation and chaos abounds. With its score of pop gems and a script that celebrates musical theatre satire, Xanadu is a sparkling adventure that will roll into your heart.

Metropolis is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, Ecolab Foundation, the Aileen S.

Andrew Foundation, and The Saints Organization.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.