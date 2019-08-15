Mercury Theater Chicago Announces Cast of Monty Python's SPAMALOT

Walter Stearns, Executive Director of Mercury Theater Chicago, announced today the cast and creative team of the upcoming MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT, running on the main stage from August 30 through November 3. The press opening is Sunday, September 8 at 7pm. Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, featuring ridiculous men in tight pants - not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. SPAMALOT will feature the creative talents of Walter Stearns (Director), Eugene Dizon (Musical Director) and Shanna VanDerwerker (Choreographer).

Leading the cast of SPAMALOT is Jonah Winston as King Arthur and Meghan Murphy as The Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT also features Adam Ross Brody (Sir Robin), Erica Evans (Ensemble), Adam Fane (Prince Herbert), Sean Fortunato (Sir Lancelot), Greg Foster (Patsy), Emma Parssi (Ensemble), Brandon Pisano (Ensemble), David Sajewich (Sir Galahad), Colter Schmidt (Ensemble), Dan Smeriglio, (Sir Bedevere), Ariel Triunfo (Ensemble) and Cameron Turner (Ensemble). The creative team includes Walter Stearns (Director), Eugene Dizon (Musical Director), Shanna Van DerWerker (Choreographer), Angela Miller (Set Designer), Denice Karczewski (Lighting Designer), Carl Wahlstrom (Sound Designer) and the Original Broadway Costume Design by Tim Hatley. Kristi J. Martens is the Production Stage Manager assisted by Casie Morell.

SPAMALOT is an irreverent musical of the legend of King Arthur's quest for the Holy Grail.Spurred on by a plague with a 50% chance of pestilence and famine, Arthur recruits knights to accompany him on his quest in pursuit of the salvation of Camelot, and their own destinies. Along the way they encounter crazy shenanigans including the Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, flatulent Frenchmen with flying cows and blood thirsty, killer rabbits. Created by Eric Idle, John Du Prez and Neil Innes, the Broadway production of SPAMALOT won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The show was originally developed and received its world-premiere in Chicago. Mercury Theater Chicago's production marks its triumphant return to the city where improvisational comedy began.

SPAMALOT runs from August 30 through November 3. The press opening is Sunday, September 8 at 7pm. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 8pm, Thursdays at 8pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Individual tickets range from $40-$80 and are available online at www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com, over the phone at 773.325.1700, or in person at the Mercury Theater box office at 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago.





