Mercury Theater Chicago Announces 2023 Season; ROCK OF AGES, BIG RIVER, and More!

The 2023 Mercury Theater Chicago season has been announced, opening with Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, written by Lanie Robertson and starring Alexis J. Roston as Billie Holiday, to be performed in the Venus Cabaret Theater. The season continues with the musical adaptation of Mark Twain's timeless classic Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, with music and lyrics by Roger Miller and book by William Hauptman, followed by the hilarious, hard-rockin' tribute to the 1980s, Rock of Ages. The season concludes with Chicago Premiere of the new UK version of Young Frankenstein, the electrifying adaptation of Mel Brooks' monstrously funny film.

Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter comments, "The 2023 Mercury Theater Chicago season is not-to-be-missed! I can't imagine a better way to start the season than up-close with the incomparable Alexis J. Roston as Billie Holiday in the Venus Cabaret Theater. The epic musical Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn will bring us into spring, followed by the pure joy of Rock of Ages. We'll top it off the season with Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein."

The Mercury Theater Chicago 2023 Season is as follows:

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill

Written by Lanie Robertson

Starring Alexis J. Roston

January 27 - March 26, 2023

Press Opening: February 2, 2023

The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday's last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill stars Alexis J. Roston as Billie Holiday and will be performed in the intimate Venus Cabaret Theater. Tickets are on sale now.

BIG RIVER

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

Music and Lyrics by Roger Miller

Book by William Hauptman

Adapted from the novel by Mark Twain

April 21 - June 11, 2023

Press Opening: April 27, 2023

Twain's timeless classic sweeps audiences down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim escape from slavery to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River. Their adventures along the way are hilarious, suspenseful, and heartwarming, bringing to life everyone's favorite characters from the novel: the Widow Douglas and her stern sister, Miss Watson; the uproarious King and Duke, who may or may not be as harmless as they seem; Huck's partner in crime, Tom Sawyer, and their rowdy gang of pals; Huck's drunken father, the sinister Pap Finn; the lovely Mary Jane Wilkes, and Mary Jane's trusting family. Propelled by an award-winning score from Roger Miller, the king of country music, this jaunty journey provides a brilliantly theatrical celebration of pure Americana.

ROCK OF AGES

Book by Chris D'Arienzo

Arrangements and Orchestrations by Ethan Popp

July 14 - September 17, 2023

Press Opening: July 20, 2023

It's the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for small-town girl Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes). But the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri and the gang save the strip - and themselves - before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more hold the answer.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan

Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks

October 13 - December 31, 2023

Press Opening: October 19, 2023

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation - Young Frankenstein! This will be the Chicago Premiere of a new version of the show which was a smash hit in the U.K..

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abound.With such memorable tunes as "The Transylvania Mania," "He Vas My Boyfriend" and "Puttin' on the Ritz," Young Frankenstein is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment.

2023 Membership and Ticket Information

Mercury Theater Chicago offers Membership Packages which include tickets to four shows plus two special events and discounts for additional tickets and concessions. Memberships include "Return Privileges" to see the show repeatedly for productions on the Mercury Mainstage. Memberships are on sale now for $300/year at www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.

COVID PROTOCOL: Mercury Theater Chicago follows the CDC and State of Illinois recommendations about maintaining a COVID safe environment. Any interaction with the public poses an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19. By visiting Mercury Theater Chicago, it is understood that everyone voluntarily assumes all risks related to exposure.