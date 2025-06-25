Mandala Arts to Present Free Dance In Chicago, Creates Mural In Naperville

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mandala South Asian Performing Arts will continue its 10th anniversary season with free performances in Chicago in July and the creation of a community mural in Naperville in July and August.

As the next stage of a collaboration between Mandala Founding Artistic Director Pranita Nayar and choreographer Kevin Iega Jeff, Mandala performs Homeward, a movement journey through migration, identity, and belonging. Homeward blends contemporary, modern, ballet, and African diasporic movement with pedestrian gesture and classical South Asian dance traditions. These free performances, which are part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks, are July 15 at 6 p.m. at Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave., and July 17 at 6 p.m. outside the Lincoln Park Cultural Center, 2045 N. Lincoln Park West (indoors if inclement weather).

Homeward is a community-centered dance workshop and performance that engages participants of all experience levels-from emerging dancers to seasoned professionals. In addition to examining the meaning of "home" through the expressive power of movement, Homeward also reflects on the historical and emotional impact of two pivotal pieces of U.S. legislation. "This year, 2025, is the 60th anniversary of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which was an outcome of the Civil Rights Act of 1964," said Nayar. "The development and production of Homeward is my recognition and respect for the Black community, who paved the way for many immigrants, including those from South Asia, to call the U.S. their home."

In July and August, Mandala works with Naperville community members to create a mural on a 28-foot exterior wall of Nichols Library, 200 W. Jefferson Ave. An Advisory Committee will meet every Sunday in July and early August to co-design and paint the mural, to be called "Our Shared Home," which will reflect the community's diverse voices and vision. Interested individuals may apply to participate at eventcombo.com/e/naperville-community-mural-project-75933; application deadline is July 2.

"The mural is a community art project that unites diverse communities in Naperville to share and represent their stories with one another and the larger public," said Mandala Associate Executive Director Ashmi Mridul. "Like Homeward, the project fosters dialogue between disparate communities of color that share a history of migration and made the U.S. their home. By co-creating with the community and permanently inscribing their stories on a street wall, the project fosters creative placemaking, literally and metaphorically adding color to the public space of Naperville.

"During these two months, the Naperville community will learn how to develop a visual language and express themselves through abstract symbols, colors, and words. This process will allow participants to reflect on their generational histories, find parallels in each other's stories, and build solidarity and a shared vision to promote a diverse future for Naperville."

Mandala's 10th anniversary season continues with its 7th annual Mandala Makers Festival, which presents multidisciplinary South Asian performing artists, September 5-7 at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture in Chicago. Homeward will have its full premiere September 20 at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts in Chicago and take place October 10 at North Central College; details will follow.

All programming is subject to change. For information, visit mandalaarts.org.

