Make It Up Media And Space Camp Productions Announce Casting For WHERE WE WERE: THE WIGGLE TIME LIVE INCIDENT

Chicago-based film companies Make It Up Media and Space Camp Productions have announced the cast for their November short film, "Where We Were: The Wiggle Time Live Incident." Leading the cast is Gaby Moldovan as a former children's television show host, Trixie. Other Chicago actors and comedians appearing in the film include Shanna Sweeney, Kyle Mantegna, Zhanna Albertini, Brendan Tran, and Arif Yampolsky.

"Where We Were: The Wiggle Time Live Incident" is a mockumentary film probing the traumatized fans of a live children's show about the notorious episode that went awry, changing their perceptions of the world forever.

"Where We Were: The Wiggle Time Live Incident" was written and directed by Chicago filmmaker Katie Hunter. Hunter is also the showrunner for the Chicago-based web-series RideShare. Other production staff include Ian Smith (Director of Photography), Evan Cullinan, Sara Bieker and Clark Pavlik (Production Crew).

"Where We Were: The Wiggle Time Live Incident" will premiere on November 29th on Make It Up Media's Facebook page. Make It Up Media's other short films can be viewed at www.makeitupmedia.com or on their Facebook and YouTube pages. Space Camp Productions content can be seen at www.spacecampproductions.com.





