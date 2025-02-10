MEDEAMEDEAMEDEA Comes to Theatre EVOLVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre EVOLVE has announced the cast and crew of their upcoming world premier production of "MEDEAMEDEAMEDEA" by Olivia Buntaine, directed by Anna Rachel Troy. "MEDEAMEDEAMEDEA" will run May 23rd through June 21st, 2025 at the Edge off Broadway.

"MEDEAMEDEAMEDEA" rips open Euripides' tragedy to reveal the woman beneath the legend-powerful, divine, and dangerously overlooked. In this bold new adaptation by Medea is no longer just the scorned woman history remembers but a force of nature wrestling with the impossible: self versus sacrifice, revenge versus righteousness, being right versus doing right. With razor-sharp, poetic language that invites rather than alienates, "MEDEAMEDEAMEDEA" dismantles the villain narrative, igniting the stage with fire, fury, and humanity.

The cast includes Mary Willingham (Medea/Mother), Riley Lucas (Jason/Messenger), Marley Doakes (Neighbor/Maiden), Amber Dow (Nurse/Crone), Jennifer Vance (Medea/Mother u/s), Elijah Jones (Jason/Messenger u/s), Emely Cuestas (Neighbor/Maiden u/s), Emily Fernandez (Nurse/Crone u/s).

The crew includes Anna Rachel Troy (Director), Kaeli Meno (Assistant Director), Olivia Buntaine (Playwright), Tessa Zitter (Script Dramaturg), Hailey Scott (Rehearsal Dramaturg), Gabrielle Owens (Stage Manager), Charlotte Davies (Assistant Stage Manager), Ali Foley (Intimacy Director), Rose Johnson (Scenic Designer), Ellie Fey (Lighting Designer), Harper Justus (Sound Designer), Jana Lynn Casey (Costume Designer), CJ Jelagin (TD/Props Designer), Elliott Puckette (Production Manager).

