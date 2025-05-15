MARY POPPINS And More Set for The Little Theatre On The Square 2025 Summer Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Little Theatre On The Square has unveiled titles for its 2025 Summer Season.

Mainstage Shows:

Mary Poppins - June 5-15, 2025

The beloved nanny with a magical touch flies onto the stage! Starring Colleen Johnson as Mary Poppins and Jordan Cyphert as Bert, this production is directed and choreographed by the talented Kaitlyn Frank. Expect dazzling dance numbers, and songs like "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious".

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash - June 19-29, 2025

Step into the world of the legendary Man in Black as this powerful musical tribute takes the stage. Directed by Kevin Long, this production captures the spirit, stories, and Signature Sound of Johnny Cash, featuring a collection of his greatest hits, including "Folsom Prison Blues," "I Walk the Line," and, of course, "Ring of Fire." This show is a must-see for music lovers and Cash fans alike. Sponsored by Metro Communications.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - July 3-13, 2025

Prepare for a night of laughter, unexpected moments, and clever wordplay as this Tony Award-winning musical comedy hits the stage. Directed by Therese Kincade and choreographed by Rachel Hafell, this production will reunite some of The Little Theatre's most beloved performers, including Tyler Pirrung, Christian Fary, Whitney Turner, and Katie Engler. Whether you're a word nerd or just love a good laugh, this quirky comedy promises a night of unforgettable fun. Sponsored by Agri-Fab.

Too Darn Hot! Broadway's Sizzling Showstoppers - July 17-27, 2025

Get ready for a high-energy celebration of Broadway's greatest hits in this original musical revue. Written and directed by John Stephens, with choreography by Katie Engler and musical arrangements by Ethan Hayward, this show promises a sizzling showcase of iconic numbers, spectacular dance, and unforgettable moments. Sponsored by First Mid Bank & Trust.

Hairspray - July 31-August 10, 2025

Directed and choreographed by Jordan Cyphert, this production stars Allison Mintz as the unstoppable Tracy Turnblad, Sean Bernardi as the fabulous Edna Turnblad, Michael Weaver as the charming Wilbur Turnblad, and Wydetta Carter as the powerhouse Motormouth Maybelle. With its catchy tunes and heartwarming message of acceptance, this show will have you dancing in the aisles. Sponsored by Hydro-Gear.

Forever Plaid - August 14-24, 2025

Travel back to the 1950s with this charming, nostalgic musical comedy that celebrates the close harmonies and playful spirit of a bygone era. Directed by Jordan Cyphert, this beloved show tells the story of four friends whose dream of musical stardom lives on, featuring classics like "Catch a Falling Star," "Three Coins in the Fountain," and "Love is a Many-Splendored Thing." Sponsored by Mid-State Tank.

Theatre for Young Audiences Series:

Rapunzel in The Wild West - June 10, 12, 13, 14, 2025

A fresh, wild twist on the classic fairy tale, perfect for young adventurers and their families.

Junie B. Jones Essential Survival Guide to School, Jr. - July 8, 10, 11, 12, 2025

Join the irrepressible Junie B. Jones as she shares her essential tips for surviving the wild world of school. Sponsored by First Community Bank of Moultrie County.

Elephant and Piggie: We Are in a Play, Jr. - August 8, 10, 11, 12, 2025

Join Mo Willems' beloved characters for a musical adventure full of friendship, fun, and plenty of laughs.

All Theatre for Young Audiences shows begin at 10:30 AM.

"We are excited to welcome audiences back for another unforgettable summer of live theatre," said John J. Stephens, Executive Producer of The Little Theatre On The Square. "This season celebrates the timeless magic of Broadway, with productions that will capture the hearts of all ages."

Season tickets and individual show tickets are now available. For more information, visit The Little Theatre On The Square's website or call the box office at 217-728-7375.

Comments

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings Romeo + Juliet - 40% Yellow Face - 17% Our Town - 13% Vote Now!