MARY, A HOLIDAY DANSICAL to Return to The Logan Center

Black Girls Dance, which centers Black and Brown girls in joyful community, will present its fifth annual production of Mary, A Holiday Dansical, choreographed, written, and directed by Founder Erin Barnett. This fundraiser returns for one night only Sunday, December 14 at 6 p.m. at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th Street, Chicago.



Mary, A Holiday Dansical is a modern twist on the traditional Black Nativity told through ballet, hip hop, tap, and contemporary dance. The first act focuses on the struggles of a typical teenage girl searching for her purpose in life. She is visited by an angel (ballerina) and learns she will conceive and bring forth a child who will be the Savior. Mary turns to her mother and close circle of friends for support, similar to today's teenagers. The second half includes Christmas songs such as "Mary, Did You Know'" and holiday favorites like "Joy to the World."

The cast of 35 dancer-actors includes Destiny Johnson, a senior at the Chicago High School for the Arts (ChiArts), in the lead role of Mary and Emani Drake, a Prince Grace Foundation Honoraria Awardee, appearing courtesy of Deeply Rooted Dance Theater.



Special guest Nia Sioux, known to many from Dance Moms, will offer a pre-show talk on the importance of safe spaces for Black and Brown girls and sign copies of her book Bottom of the Pyramid.

Mary, A Holiday Dansical takes place Sunday, December 14 at 6 p.m.

at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts,

915 E. 60th Street, Chicago.



Tickets are $45, $25 for children younger than 12,

and $65 for the performance and pre-show talk with Nia Sioux,

and are available at ticketfalcon.com/e/mary2025/.