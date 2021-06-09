MAMMA MIA! to be Presented by BAMtheatre

Hinsdale's BAMtheatre will present MAMMA MIA this summer for its High School & College Mainstage Production! The show will take place at Christian Church of Clarendon Hills, 5750 Holmes Ave, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514. Performances include: Thursday, June 24th at 7:00 pm, Friday, June 25th at 7:00 pm, and Saturday, June 26th at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm. The show is directed by Dan Cassin, with music direction by Patrick Hill and choreography by Shanna VanDerwerker. Tickets are available online at bamtheatre.com, and range from $23-$26. (Automatic social distancing will be applied to each order for the comfort and safety of all patrons.)

ABOUT MAMMA MIA! - Over 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make MAMMA MIA the ultimate feel-good show! ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The cast of MAMMA MIA includes: Garrett Cosentino (Streamwood, IL); Pierce Cleaveland (Oak Park, IL); Wayne Collins (Oak Forest, IL); Aron Gomez, Veronica Leafblad (Orland Park, IL); Quinton Craig, Grace Gits, Meg Mcmillin, Miette Morris, Mickey Norton, Elizabeth Perkins (Clarendon Hills, IL); Nathan Frewen, Dean Zaverdas (Downers Grove, IL); Charlotte Froiland, Hayley Johnson, Laura Armstrong, Jocelyn Jeka, Emma LoDuca, Grace McGowan, Julia Solberg, Ben Sylvester (Hinsdale, IL); Lily Gerami, Arjun Shah, Juliana Wittrock (Oak Brook, IL); Logan Baffico, Charlie Shanley (La Grange, IL); Claire Podczerwinski, Isabella Driscoll, Tess Klygis, Sophia Yen (Willowbrook, IL); Ryann Wojnicki (Lisle, IL); Skyler Orr-Depner (Western Springs, IL); Josh Budziak (Westmont, IL); Grace Aguilar, Maya Sanchez, and Tyler Ziemba (Chicago, IL).

The production team for MAMMA MIA includes Dan Cassin (director), Patrick Hill (music direction), Shanna VanDerwerker (choreography), and Ellie Rossini (stage manager).

CREATIVE TEAM BIOGRAPHIES

Bjorn Ulvaeus (Music & Lyrics) Björn Ulvaeus was born in 1945 in Gothenberg on the west coast of Sweden. After a successful local career in Sweden with a folk group in the mid 1960s, he started his collaboration with Benny Andersson. They then went on to form ABBA with Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. Even during the ABBA years, the idea of writing a musical seemed appealing and, in 1981, Björn and Benny met Tim Rice and co-wrote Chess with him, which opened in the West End in 1986. In 1995 Björn and Benny opened a new musical called Kristina Från Duvemåla, which played for three years in Sweden. Their most recent musical is the Stockholm production Hjälp sökes, which opened in 2013. Bjorn is one of the producers for MAMMA MIA! The Party, which opened in Stockholm in January 2016.

www.bamtheatre.com.