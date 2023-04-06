M.A.D.D. Rhythms Makes Its Auditorium Debut This April, Plus Upcoming Events Announced!

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, continues its 22nd year with the Company's debut at the historic Auditorium Theatre, April 22, the return of National Tap Day Weekend, May 20 and 21, monthly tap jams, community events, classes and more. Additional 2023 events and updates may be found at MADDRhythms.com.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms current updates and events include:

CLASSES

M.A.D.D Rhythms Tap Academy

Spring Session: April 5 - June 17

Summer Session: July 5 - August 10

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. (47th Street entrance)

MADDRhythms.com

The M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Academy returns this spring with "Tap for Tots" for kids, "Grown & Sexy" for adults and more. Registration is available now for beginners, ages 3 years old and older, adults and professionals. The summer session July 5 - August 10 will be for adults only. Classes are offered in person and are taught by Bril Barrett, Starinah "Star" Dixon and members of M.A.D.D. Rhythms.

COMMUNITY TAP JAMS

Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m.

Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m.

Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m.*

Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m.*

Friday, Sept. 8

Hosted by Bril Barrett and members of M.A.D.D. Rhythms professional company

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. (47th Street Entrance)

MADDRhythms.com

*Time and location change to be announced

Tickets: FREE

In-Person and streamed LIVE on M.A.D.D. Rhythm's YouTube channel,

Community Tap Jams are free and open to the public celebration of Tap. Community Tap Jams, encourage members of the community to discover Tap or to improve their skills through paying homage to the hoofers of old and the traditions they have set and helping individuals learn to create, communicate and express themselves. Community Tap Jams is a unique event involving members of the M.A.D.D. Rhythms' company, guest artists and includes live musicians.

M.A.D.D. RHYTHMS PODCAST NETWORK

MADDRhythms.com and all major listening platforms

M.A.D.D Rhythms continues the second season of it's M.A.D.D. Rhythms Podcast Network which includes the podcasts, "Gasps From A Dying Art Form," hosted by Technical Director Tristan Bruns and "The Either/And Podcast w/ Bril Barrett," hosted by Executive Director Bril Barrett.

"Gasps From A Dying Art Form" is a niche podcast for tap dancers and the dance's relationship to history and philosophy. "Gasps" episodes range from historical research, philosophical musings, book reviews and interviews.

"The Either/And Podcast w/ Bril Barrett" is Bril Barrett doing what he does best, talking about Tap dance and how it's connected to more than you know. What happens in the Tap world is a microcosm of what's happening in the real world.

2023 FUNDRAISER

Support M.A.D.D. Rhythms

MADDRhythms.com

M.A.D.D. Rhythms continues its journey as Chicago's premier Tap organization. The Company is poised to continue on its upward trajectory, which continues with a fundraising campaign with the goals of improving its studio, bolstering the community tap dance programs, paying the dancers an equitable wage and supporting its Tap Academy classes with this fundraiser.

M.A.D.D. RHYTHMS MAKES ITS AUDITORIUM THEATRE DEBUT IN "RHYTHMS OF RESISTANCE"

Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr.

AuditoriumTheatre.org

Tickets: $25.00 - $69.00

Three masters of rhythm, Dorrance Dance, Trinity Irish Dance Company and M.A.D.D. Rhythms, take to the historic Auditorium Theatre stage for a percussive evening full of spirit and dance in "Rhythms of Resistance." This performance marks M.A.D.D. Rhythms' debut at the Auditorium Theatre.

"THE ONE!" STREET DANCE SHOWCASE RETURNS

Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr.

HipHopConnxion.com

Tickets: $35 (VIP) $25 (general)

After a three year hiatus due to COVID, M.A.D.D. Rhythms featuring Creation Chicago Footwork will perform in one of the Midwest's biggest and most prestigious dance shows returns for one night only. "THE ONE!" is presented by Hip Hop ConnXion and features performances by a variety of dance styles and talents.

HAROLD WASHINGTON CULTURAL CENTER GALA: "THE CULTURE OF SOUL"

Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m.

Tobacco Road Inc. Presents "The Culture of Soul" Live Theatrical Fundraising Gala featuring M.A.D.D. Rhythms and other organizations that call the Harold Washington Cultural Center home. For more information email events@HWCCChicago.com.

NATIONAL TAP DANCE DAY 2023

Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21

MADDRhythms.com

Commemorating National Tap Dance Day, M.A.D.D. Rhythms partners with Chicago Tap Theatre again as the Chicago Tap All-Stars for a weekend of classes, tap dance footage night and a Community Tap Jam.

Saturday, May 20 includes classes for all levels and a community tap jam.

Sunday, May 21 includes classes for all levels and a community viewing and discussion of film clips and the history of TAP.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

Monday, June 19 at 1 p.m.

Harold Washington Cultural Center Parking Lot

2701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

MADDRhythms.com

FREE

M.A.D.D. Rhythms returns with the arts partners of the Harold Washington Cultural Center and Bronzeville businesses for its annual Juneteenth celebration. This afternoon celebration includes live dance, DJ and music, complimentary food, workshops, raffles, art and children's activities.

M.A,D.D. RHYTHMS IN "THE BIG BANG THEORY: MOVEMENT THEORY + THE BLACK DANCING BODY"

BY THE CHICAGO BLACK DANCE LEGACY PROJECT AND THE REVA AND DAVID LOGAN CENTER FOR THE ART'S ART ON THE MART FILM

Beginning July 6

ART on THE MART

THE MART, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza

ArtOnTheMart.com

Starting July 6, the Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project, a multi-year initiative housed at The University of Chicago's Logan Center for the Arts that celebrates the historic impact of Black dance in Chicago and beyond, debuting a new time-based work featuring its cohort of 10 stellar dance companies including M.A.D.D. Rhythms for ART on THE MART. ART on THE MART is presented in partnership with Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), is an innovative digital art project that transforms a Chicago architectural landmark into a larger-than-life canvas, spanning over 2.5 acres of THE MART along the city's Riverwalk.

CHICAGO BLACK DANCE LEGACY PROJECT: METAMORPHOSIS

Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.

Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Road, Highland Park

Ravinia.org

Single tickets go on sale May 1

M.A.D.D. Rhythms joins with other Chicago dance companies as part of the Ruth Page Festival of Dance at Ravinia. Additional companies include Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center's Hiplet Ballerinas, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, The Era Footwork Crew,Forward Momentum Chicago, Joel Hall Dancers, Move Me Soul, Muntu Dance Theatre of Chicago, Najwa Dance Corps and Praize Productions.

CHICAGO TAP SUMMIT 2023

Friday, Sept. 29 - Sunday, Oct. 1

Directed by Company Member Tristan Bruns

Times vary by event

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Various costs

The premier Illinois tap dancing event of the year presented by M.A.D.D. Rhythms is the Chicago Tap Summit. The Tap Summit includes three days of dance, discussion and classes while celebrating the tap dance community and premiering a new M.A.D.D. Rhythms' performance piece.

WINTER WONDERFEST

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms partners with Chicago Tap Theatre again as the Chicago Tap All-Stars celebrates the season with a special holiday-themed performance in commemoration of Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah.

COMPANY UPDATES

Tristan Bruns Now Writing for SeeChicagoDance.com and Newcity

Technical Director Tristan Bruns is now writing and reviewing dance performances for SeeChicagoDance.com and Newcity. Bruns was a 2020 See Chicago Dance Fellow, a paid residency program and part of the Critical Dance Writing Fellowship program, in partnership with the JOMBA! dance festival in Durban, South Africa.

Starinah "Star" Dixon on Faculty at Stockholm International Tap Festival

April 5 - 11

StockholmTapFestival.se

After a four year break, the Stockholm International Tap Festival returns with Starinah "Star" Dixon on faculty. The Stockholm Tap Festival is an international tap dance festival featuring classes for all levels with instructors and dancers from around the world, public events every night including performances, live music, jams, battles and competitions and more.

Sterling Harris in National Dorrance Dance Tour

April 2023

DorranceDance.com

Company Member Sterling Harris tours the country with Dorrance Dance, an award-winning tap dance company based in New York City.Tour dates include Costa Mesa, CA (April 8), San Luis Obispo, CA (April 12) and Chicago for the Auditorium Theatre appearance with Trinity Dance and M.A.D.D. Rhythms.

Donnetta "Lil Bit" Jackson on Faculty and Performing at Yale University

Company Member Donnetta "Lil Bit" Jackson will be on faculty and performing at Yale University, April 13 - 16.

Sterling Harris Teaches Free Class at University of Chicago

Sunday, April 29

Taps.UChicago.edu

Sterling Harris will teach a free class at the University of Chicago, presented by the TAPS Dance Program. This workshop will delve into the range of rhythmic expression possible through tap dance with exercises working on technique, musicality and improvisation.

DC Tap Fest 2023 Honors Bril Barrett and M.A.D.D. Rhythms on Faculty

May 26 - 29

DCTapFest.com

M.A.D.D. Rhythms' Bril Barrett will be a 2023 festival honoree at the 15th Annual DC Tap Fest and be on faculty with Starinah "Star" Dixon and Donnetta "LilBit" Jackson.

Davon Suttles in Pivot Arts' "The Memory Place"

Thursdays - Sundays, June 1 - 11

PivotArts.org

The Edge Theater, 5154 N. Broadway

Company Member Davon Suttles will perform in "The Memory Place," a multi-arts experience about cultural memory and hidden. The performance is both a celebration and living monument of collective memories from groups that have too often been left out of the public narrative about our collective past.

Sterling Harris' "Synesthete" Premieres with Chicago Tap Theatre

June 8 - 11

Choreographed and curated by Sterling Harris

ChicagoTapTheatre.com

The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Ticket Prices: $25 - $40

M.A.D.D. Rhythms Company Member and Chicago Tap Theatre's Artistic Associate Sterling Harris curates an evening-length production of new work for the conclusion of Chicago Tap Theatre's 20th Anniversary season.

Starinah "Star" Dixon on Faculty at The Intensive in Concord, New Hampshire

June 26 - 30

TheDanceIntensive.com

Founders Derick Grant and Aaron Tolson host a week-long Tap event for advanced dancers with Starinah "Star" Dixon on faculty.

Dreams Dance Academy in St. Charles Hosts Starinah "Star" Dixon for Workshop

Tuesday, July 11

DreamsDance.com

Starinah "Star" Dixon will be an instructor for a Dreams Dance Academy workshop, with students from across the Fox Valley area including, St. Charles, Geneva, Elburn, Campton Hills, West Chicago, South Elgin and Batavia.

Starinah "Star" Dixon on Faculty at Tap Music Project's Chicago Summer Intensive

July 18 - 23

TapMusicProject.com

Sarah Reich's Tap Music Project includes Chicago as part of its international tour of summer intensives including Mérida, Yucatán, Toronto, Canada and Chicago in the United States. Starinah "Star" Dixon is part of the Chicago faculty for the intensive.

Starinah "Star" Dixon and Case Prime on Faculty at VOICE Summer Dance Intensive at Expression Dance Studio in Westmont

July 29 - July 30

ExpressionDanceStudio.com

Expression Dance Studio presents its annual VOICE Summer Dance Intensive with Starinah "Star" Dixon and Company Member Case Prime on faculty. VOICE Summer Dance Intensive gives dancers an opportunity to explore the use of their bodies as an expression of their inner-voice offering classes in the style of Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical and others.

Davon Suttles in Rhythm Street Movement's "The Storyboard Experience"

Thursdays - Sundays, June 1 - 11

RhythmStreetMovement.com

Eleve Performing Arts Center, Bloomington, Minnesota

Company Member Davon Suttles will be in Rhythm Street Movement's "The Storyboard Experience." This week-long immersive tap dance intensive includes interactive classes, globally celebrated teachers and choreographers, live musician rehearsals and an original live show, created by Ricci Milan and Rhythm Street Movement.

Starinah "Star" Dixon Joins Faculty for Utah Tap Fest 2023

August 3 - 5

UtahTap.com

Starinah "Star" Dixon heads to Highland, Utah to be on faculty for the Utah Tap Fest 2023.

Bril Barrett on Faculty at OKC Tap Fest

September 22 - 24

OKCTapFest.org

M.A.D.D. Rhythms' Bril Barrett will be on faculty at the OKC Tap Fest this fall.

All programs, events and performers are subject to change.