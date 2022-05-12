M.A.D.D. Rhythms Celebrates The Year Of Chicago Dance With May - September Events and Company Updates

M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, begins the new year with the announcement of new company members, monthly Community Tap Jams, classes, a fundraiser, the launch of a podcast network and more. More information at MADDRhythms.com.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms updates and events include:

INDIVIDUAL TAP ARTIST GRANT

Making A Difference Dancing Rhythms Organization, the non-profit arm of M.A.D.D. Rhythms announced the recipients of the 2021 Individual Tap Artist Grant, a monetary grant for Chicago-based artists who exhibit exceptional skill and dedication to the art of tap dance. The Individual Tap Artist Grant is a flexible $5,000 annual grant and is designed to conform to the financial needs of the selected artists. "We appreciate the Martha Struthers Farley and Donald C. Farley, Jr. Family Foundation for making these grants possible. This support offers dancers the opportunity to explore Tap for themselves, increase their knowledge of its history and enhance their skills," said Executive Director Bril Barrett.

This year's recipients are Ivy Anderson, Tristan Bruns, Andrew Carr, Starinah "Star" Dixon, Alexandrya Fryson, Donnetta "LilBit" Jackson and MollySute.

CLASSES

M.A.D.D Rhythms Tap Academy - "Grown and Sexy"

July 6 - August 25

The M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Academy is back with "Grown & Sexy" for adults and more. Registration is available now for adults and professionals. Classes are offered in person or virtually for all interested students. The Academy is taught by Bril Barrett, Starinah "Star" Dixon and members of M.A.D.D. Rhythms.

2022 FUNDRAISER

Support M.A.D.D. Rhythms

M.A.D.D. Rhythms continues the next leg of its journey. After a very productive 2020-2021 season, the Company continues its upward trajectory, which began with an ambitious new fundraising campaign and continues in 2022 with the goals of improving its studio, bolstering the community tap dance programs, paying the dancers an equitable wage and supporting its Tap Academy classes with this fundraiser.

COMMUNITY TAP JAMS

Friday, May 13 at 8 p.m.

Friday, June 10 at 8 p.m.

Hosted by Bril Barrett

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. (47th Street Entrance)

FREE

In-Person and streamed LIVE on M.A.D.D. Rhythm's YouTube channel

Every second Friday of the month, M.A.D.D. Rhythms hosts "Community Tap Jams," FREE and open to the public celebration of Tap. Individuals may join in person, following all social distancing protocols. "Community Tap Jams," encourage members of the community to discover Tap or to improve their skills through paying homage to the hoofers of old and the traditions they have set and helping individuals learn to create, communicate and express themselves. "Community Tap Jams" is a unique event involving members of the M.A.D.D. Rhythms' company, guest artists and often includes live musicians.

BROADWAY IN BRONZEVILLE GALA

Monday, May 16 at 6 p.m.

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr.

Tickets: $200

M.A.D.D. Rhythms will perform at the 18th annual gala supporting the Harold Washington Cultural Center. In addition Company Members Caleb Jackson and William Wims will receive the "Rising Star Awards."

Website: BroadwayInBronzeville.com or 773.373.1900

BLACK DANCE UNITED 2022

VIRTUAL

Wednesday, May 18 - Black Focus on You and Workshop

6:30 - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25 and Wednesday, June 1 - Auditions

3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

In association with African American Arts Alliance of Chicago and Black Dance United, M.A.D.D. Rhythms will participate in the May 18 workshop and panel sharing best practices in preparing for an audition, what companies are looking for when selecting dancers and how to be prepared for auditions. Also, M.A.D.D. Rhythms will be at the June 1 city-wide dance auditions for black dancers.

Website: AAAAChicago.org

NATIONAL TAP DANCE DAY 2022

National Tap Dance Weekend - Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr.

National Tap Dance Day - Wednesday, May 25

The New 400 Theater, 6746 N Sheridan Rd.

Celebrating National Tap Dance Day, M.A.D.D. Rhythms partners with Chicago Tap Theatre as the Chicago Tap All-Stars for a weekend of classes and intensives and a live performance of a new work "Bridging the Gap: One Step at a Time" and a showing of the 1989 film "Bojangles," starring Gregory Hines and a Community Shuffle on National Tap Dance Day, Wednesday, May 25. Representing the breadth of diversity of Chicago Tap dance, this gathering is a celebration of the inclusivity, connection and talent of many of Chicago's all-star performers.

Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/national-tap-dance-day-events-in-chicago-this-may-251279

STREAMING OF CHICAGO ALL-STARS "BRIDGING THE GAP: ONE STEP AT A TIME"

June 4 - June 10

Streaming: FREE - $40 (June 3 - 12)

Representing the breadth of diversity of Chicago tap dance, Chicago Tap All-Stars sponsored a performance called "Bridging the Gap: One Step at a Time" during its National Tap Dance Day events. This performance is a celebration of the inclusivity, connection and talent of many of Chicago's all-star performers. The performance includes M.A.D.D. Rhythms and Marty + Jessica Bronson, Chicago Tap Theatre, Jenai Cutcher, Tre Dumas, Jay Fagan, Footprints, jorsTAP, Jimmy Payne Jr., Matt Pospeshil, Nico Rubio, Sammy Dyer School

of the Theatre and Patti Vickerman.

Website: bit.ly/ChicagoTapAllstars

JUNETEENTH: THE CELEBRATION

Sunday, June 19 at 1 p.m.

Harold Washington Cultural Center Parking Lot

2701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

FREE

M.A.D.D. Rhythms returns with the arts partners of the Harold Washington Cultural Center and Bronzeville businesses for its annual Juneteenth celebration. This afternoon celebration includes live dance, DJ and music, complimentary food, workshops, raffles, art and children's activities.

Website: MADDRhythms.com

Phone: 773.604.1899

DANCEAFRICA CHICAGO: ROOTS

Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph

Tickets: TBA

DanceAfrica Chicago returns in 2022 with a one-night-only, two-hour concert performance showcasing the breadth and depth of Black dance excellence in the midwest. DanceAfrica Chicago: ROOTS will feature M.A.D.D. Rhythms and other professional companies including Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Red Clay Dance, Rennie Harris Puremovement and, of course, Muntu Dance Theatre, also accompanied by the exceptional youth of Azania Drum.

SAVE THE DATES - DC TAP FESTIVAL

Friday, Sept. 2 - Monday, Sept. 5

Bril Barrett and Starinah "Star" Dixon are on faculty at the DC Tap Festival in Washington, D.C.The DC Tap Festival, presented by the Chloé and Maud Foundation, is the largest tap festival in the world. This annual event offers master dance classes, a filmmaking workshop, panel discussions, dance battles, jam sessions and entrepreneurship courses.

Website: DCTapFest.com

SAVE THE DATES - CHICAGO TAP SUMMIT 2022

Friday, Sept. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 2

Times vary by event

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Various costs

The premier Illinois tap dancing event of the year presented by M.A.D.D. Rhythms is the Chicago Tap Summit. The Tap Summit includes three days of dance, discussion and classes while celebrating the tap dance community and premiering a new M.A.D.D. Rhythms' performance piece.

COMPANY MEMBER UPDATES

M.A.D.D. RHYTHMS PODCAST NETWORK

M.A.D.D Rhythms continues premieres of new episodes on the M.A.D.D. Rhythms Podcast Network which includes the podcasts, "Gasps From A Dying Art Form," hosted by Company Member Tristan Bruns and "The Either/And Podcast w/ Bril Barrett," hosted by Executive Director Bril Barrett.

"Gasps From A Dying Art Form" is a niche podcast for tap dancers and the dance's relationship to history and philosophy. "Gasps" episodes range from historical research, philosophical musings, book reviews and interviews.

"The Either/And Podcast w/ Bril Barrett" is Bril Barrett doing what he does best, talking about Tap dance and how it's connected to more than you know. What happens in the Tap world is a microcosm of what's happening in the real world.

NINTH ANNUAL LV TAP FEST

June 2 - June 4

Sahara Las Vegas, 2535 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV

M.A.D.D Rhythm alum Victoria Jones hosts a three-day tap dance weekend, including work- shops, master classes, tap show, live vintage footage, tap history, and tap jams - where participants interact with each other and learn from the best tap performers in Las Vegas.

Website: Sound-Steps.org

Phone: 702.551.2971

BRIL BARRETT ON FACULTY AT SOUL 2 SOLE TAP FESTIVAL IN AUSTIN

June 13 - 16

Bril Barrett is on faculty for 21st Annual Soul 2 Sole Tap Festival in Austin, Texas, June 13 - 16. Tapestry Dance Company, North America's oldest full-time, professional repertory tap dance company presents its annual festival of rhythm.

BRIL BARRETT ON FACULTY AT DANCEAFRICA CHICAGO PROFESSIONAL WORKSHOP

Sunday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Joffrey Tower, 8 E. Randolph St.

Executive Director Bril Barrett will be on faculty for a workshop hosted by DanceAfrica. The DanceAfrica Chicago Professional Workshop Series is an eight-part dance training series that explores the breadth and depth of African Diasporic dance with a monthly two-hour professional-level dance workshop.

Website: DanceAfricaChicago.org/workshops

STARINAH "STAR" DIXON ON FACULTY AT NORTH CAROLINA RHYTHM TAP FESTIVAL

June 8 - 12

Starinah "Star" Dixon will be on faculty for the North Carolina Rhythm Tap Fest held in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The NCRTapFest is a festival that includes In-Person Master Classes and Residencies.

Website: NCRTapFest.com

