Lyric Opera Of Chicago Unveils New Board Leadership As Sylvia Neil Concludes Term; Craig C. Martin Elected Chair-Elect

The Lyric Opera of Chicago has announced a transition in board leadership, with Sylvia Neil, current Chair of the Board of Directors, set to conclude her term in May 2026. She will be succeeded by Craig C. Martin, a prominent Chicago business and civic leader, who was elected Chair-Elect during a meeting of Lyric’s Board of Directors on October 15.

Neil, who has served as Chair since September 2020 and as Chair-Elect during the 2019/20 season, guided Lyric through one of the most pivotal periods in its history, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, Lyric secured landmark five-year labor contracts, completed a historic fundraising campaign, and led the search for General Director John Mangum, while spearheading new artistic initiatives and capital improvements to the Lyric Opera House. She will become Chair of the Board’s Executive Committee in July 2026.

Martin, currently Chairman, Americas at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, will officially assume the position of Board Chair at Lyric’s Annual Meeting on May 20, 2026. A long-standing Lyric Board member since 2006 and Executive Committee member since 2008, Martin has served as Vice Chair and Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee for over a decade.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve and champion Lyric,” said Neil. “There are few organizations quite like this one—an anchor in Chicago’s cultural landscape and a beacon in the world of opera. Craig’s commitment to the arts and civic leadership makes him an ideal successor, and I know Lyric will continue to thrive under his guidance alongside John Mangum’s inspired direction.”

As Chair, Martin will help guide Lyric through two major milestones—the 100th anniversary of the Lyric Opera House and the 75th anniversary of Lyric Opera of Chicago—including expanded programming and a long-awaited revival of David Pountney’s production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle, scheduled to begin in the 2029/30 season.

An active figure in Chicago’s civic and philanthropic landscape, Martin serves on the boards of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, the Chicago Urban League, the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, and the Aspen Institute. He is a Life Trustee and former Board Chair of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, where he doubled the board’s size and significantly expanded its annual fundraising efforts.

“I am passionate about strengthening the vitality of Chicago’s great institutions,” said Martin. “Sylvia has positioned Lyric for tremendous success, and I look forward to working with John Mangum and the Board to build on that momentum as Lyric enters its next chapter.”

Since launching an ambitious five-year financial strategy in the 2022/23 season, Lyric has exceeded operational and revenue goals for three consecutive years. The 2024/25 season saw ticket sales increase to over 109,000, a 6% rise from the previous year, while earned revenue grew by $1.2 million and first-time ticket buyers increased by 38%.

“We are deeply grateful to Sylvia for her visionary leadership and for positioning Lyric on a path of creative and financial strength,” said John Mangum, General Director, President & CEO. “We are equally excited to welcome Craig, whose passion for Chicago’s cultural and civic life will be vital as we continue to expand Lyric’s reach and artistic impact.”

Sylvia Neil: Leadership Highlights

Among Neil’s many accomplishments are the creation of The Heroes’ Fund, which raised $10 million in 2020 to offset pandemic-related losses, and her instrumental role in securing major gifts, including a $25 million contribution from longtime supporter and Board Vice Chair Penelope Steiner. She oversaw extensive renovations to the Lyric Opera House to improve accessibility and amenities, extended The Joffrey Ballet’s residency through 2032, and expanded programming beyond traditional opera—including a forthcoming collaboration with Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins celebrating the 30th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

Beyond her work with Lyric, Neil is a respected civil liberties advocate, legal scholar, and philanthropist. A lecturer in law at the University of Chicago Law School and former associate dean, she also serves as Vice Chair of the Art Institute of Chicago and sits on the boards of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Brandeis University.

About Lyric Opera of Chicago

Founded in 1954, Lyric Opera of Chicago is one of the world’s leading opera companies, recognized for its artistic excellence, innovative programming, and civic impact. Lyric’s home—the Lyric Opera House—hosts opera, ballet, and concert performances that enrich Chicago’s cultural landscape and attract audiences from around the world.