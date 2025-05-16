Links Hall Will Present The Final Co-MISSION Festival Of New Works In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Links Hall will present its fifth and final year of the Co-MISSION Festival of New Works, two weekends of exciting new work in movement, theatre, puppetry, spoken word and more, from June 15th through 29th, 2025.

Representing some of the most innovative creators in Chicago from dance, performance art, performance installation, and performance as social practice, six artists present works they have developed while in-residence at Links Hall during the 2024-2025 season. This June, witness performances by Co-MISSION Residents Dani Oblitas, Kevin Michael Wesson/Theatre Nobody, Selena Lasley, and Amanda Maraist; and Co-MISSION Fellows Jaquanda Saulter-Villegas, Jacinda Bullie, and Tuli Bera.

Executive Director SK Kerastas shares, “There could not be a more dynamic way to celebrate the extraordinary artistry of Chicago's independent performance community than with the Co-MISSION Festival. As Links Hall concludes our final chapter, we encourage folks to come to the space and revel in the work of these seven independent artists and their wildly different and adventurously creative worlds of expression.”

On the penultimate day of the festival, June 28th, Links Hall will host a day-long performance marathon, “sunset services,” and party to honor this beloved organization. There will be opportunities for artists to perform, live recordings by Chicago Dance History Project for the archive, a collective sunset ritual, and - of course - a dance party. This event will serve as the last chance to gather as a community in the space in this iteration and honor the 47-year legacy of this Chicago performance institution. Stay tuned for more information at www.linkshall.org.

Since 2017, The Links Hall Co-MISSION Residencies and Fellowships program has supported artists in their development of experimental and multidisciplinary art. This season, from over 70 applicants, Links Hall awards selected artists to receive three to five months' studio time, financial compensation, formal coaching, production support throughout the residency period, opportunities to share works-in-progress, and paid performances at the annual Festival of New Works. In addition to 8-16 hours per week of studio time, artists also participate in the “Art of Rehearsal” mentorship program, led by esteemed Chicago artist-educators and Co-MISSION coaches Meida McNeal and La Mar Brown.

Tickets are available now on a sliding scale from $16-$42. Visit the Links Hall website to learn more.

CO-MISSION FESTIVAL OF NEW WORKS 2025 LINEUP

Tuli Bera's Bangali Meye

Friday, June 20th and Saturday, June 21st at 7pm

Bangali Meye is on its way to becoming its fourth and final iteration. Here are some phrases that are shaping the solo:

Why are the roots so strong?

You can't unlearn— so, what are you going to do about it?

A negotiation between what is self-defined and inherited

I chose this // I didn't choose this

Tracing the pain, Tracing the pleasure

Contrast as a source of power.

Dani Oblitas's Un/Rerooted

Sunday, June 22nd and Thursday, June 26th at 7pm

An exploration of borders, community, and connection with our ancestral land. This is focused on reconnecting with ourselves our identity, and rebuilding cultural connections. Since land and cultural histories are so deeply intertwined, this also innately searches how we can reconnect with the environment.

Selena Lasley's TIMEShit

Sunday, June 22nd and Thursday, June 26th at 7pm

A metaphysical and social collaboration about what it means to be living in this world.

This ongoing work is about questioning the existence of consciousness and the way we perceive ourselves. We as a collective should never have to conform or question ourselves, we can freely express our identity in any way, shape, or fashion. And to remind ourselves as humans ever evolving in this world. We do not need to think that material things, class, and wealth is the only way to identify ourselves. So let's turn up! And have fun!

Jaquanda Saulter-Villegas & Jacinda Bullie's FILLINZ, Put Some Respect on It!

Friday, June 27th and Saturday, June 28th at 7pm

The Kuumba Lynx Co-Founders are activating some of their prose & coloring pages from a previously published work entitled FILLINZ, Put Some Respect on It!

Amanda Maraist's FOLK

Wednesday, June 18th and Sunday, June 29th at 7pm

FOLK is the movement of the present that binds us.

A working class anthem, ballad, lullaby..

archival + future-making.

A quilt in progress / a group effort

Unifying in cacophony

Mobilizing, effortful and true.

Four dancers, two musicians and an audience study themselves and each other to identify what's working, what's not, and where we all go from here.

COLLABORATORS:

Tuli Bera

Haruhi Kobayashi

Isabella Limosnero

Ali Lorenz

Chrissy Martin

Scott Rubin

Kevin Michael Wesson and Theatre Nobody's CAMPOUT, A Night in the Woods

Sunday, June 15th; Tuesday, June 17th; Wednesday, June 18th; and Sunday, June 29th

CAMPOUT is an intimate & immersive work for a brave audience of two. Winner of No Proscenium's Best Shows and Experiences of 2019, originally performed in New York City in 2019, the show was originally performed for a total of only seven people; this is the Chicago debut and first time it has been remounted in nearly six years. The show is reservation only, as it is performed by only two people at a time. No one turned away due to lack of funds.

COLLABORATORS:

Maddison Wise (co-creator)

Lily Emerson

Michele Stine

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Weekend 1: June 15-22

Sunday, June 15th at various times - CAMPOUT, A Night in the Woods (Kevin Michael Wesson & Theatre Nobody)

Tuesday, June 17th at various times - CAMPOUT, A Night in the Woods (Kevin Michael Wesson & Theatre Nobody)

Wednesday, June 18th at various times - CAMPOUT, A Night in the Woods (Kevin Michael Wesson & Theatre Nobody)

Wednesday, June 18th at 7pm - FOLK (Amanda Maraist)

No performances on June 19th.

Friday, June 20th at 7pm - Bangali Meye (Tuli Bera)

Saturday, June 21st at 7pm - Bangali Meye (Tuli Bera)

Sunday, June 22nd at 7pm - Un/Rerooted (Dani Oblitas) & TIMEShit (Selena Lasley)

Weekend 2: June 26-29

Thursday, June 26th at 7pm - Un/Rerooted (Dani Oblitas) & TIMEShit (Selena Lasley)

Friday, June 27th at 7pm - FILLINZ, Put Some Respect on It! (Jaquanda Saulter-Villegas & Jacinda Bullie)

Saturday, June 28th at 7pm - FILLINZ, Put Some Respect on It! (Jaquanda Saulter-Villegas & Jacinda Bullie)

Sunday, June 29th at various times - CAMPOUT, A Night in the Woods (Kevin Michael Wesson & Theatre Nobody)

Sunday, June 29th at 7pm - FOLK (Amanda Maraist)

Links Hall encourages artistic innovation and public engagement by maintaining a facility and providing flexible programming for the research, development, and presentation of new work in the performing arts. Links Hall shares a building with Constellation at 3111 N. Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618, convenient to the Belmont/Clybourn & Western CTA Bus Stop in Chicago's Roscoe Village neighborhood. For more information call 773.281.0824 or visit www.LinksHall.org

Links Hall 2024-2025 programming is made possible by artists, audiences and generous supporters including: The Arts Work Fund, Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, Heather Beth Henson Fund, Illinois Arts Council Agency, The LGBTQ Community Fund at The Chicago Community Trust, National Performance Network, Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, The Jentes Family Foundation, and the 380+ donors to the Lifeline for Links campaign.

