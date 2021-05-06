Lili-Anne Brown Directs Future Labs Reading *LOT 110* By Nora Carroll May 29

Goodman Theatre announces its next Future Labs virtual reading as Nora Carroll's Lot 110, directed by Lili-Anne Brown. Previous Future Labs reading Nightwatch, which premiered live on April 24, is available for streaming on demand May 6-12. In addition, applications for The Goodman Theatre Playwrights Unit are now open.

The Playwrights Unit is among the Goodman's programs to support Chicago-based writers by commissioning and assisting in the development of new work from its annually-selected members. Up to four playwrights are invited each year to meet bi-monthly with the Goodman's literary staff and other cohort writers to develop their new Goodman commissions. Participants are awarded a $3,000 commission and are offered mid-point and final readings of their plays at the Goodman. To date, 45 playwrights have been welcomed into the program, which was established in 2010.

The deadline for submission is June 14 and final selections will be made later this summer. The FREE virtual reading of Lot 110 premieres May 29 at 7pm. Registration for this event is required. For more information, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Lot110. Nightwatch is now available for streaming, FREE on demand through May 12; visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Nightwatch to register. For more information and to apply for the Playwrights Unit, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/PlaywrightsUnit.

In Nora Carroll's surprising and moving new play, Lydia and Karma journey to their sister's gravesite to perform a ritual: of healing, of remembrance, of connection. Today is particularly special because Lydia and Karma are able to share the intimacy of their grief without the performance of wellness. Kia's been gone almost two years, but her sisters still need some answers about her life on earth and beyond the veil.