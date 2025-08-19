Lifeline Theatre Reveals Cast for Halloween KidSeries Show CLICK, CLACK, BOO! A TRICKY TREAT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lifeline Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming Halloween KidSeries production of CLICK, CLACK, BOO! A TRICKY TREAT, the fifth musical in its popular Click, Clack, Moo series.

The spooktacular musical adaptation will run October 4–November 2, 2025, in Rogers Park.Based on the book by Doreen Cronin, illustrated by Betsy Lewin, and adapted for the stage by Ensemble Member James E. Grote with music and lyrics by George Howe, the production will run October 5–November 2, 2025 (with a preview on October 4) at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. Tickets are $20 and available at lifelinetheatre.com.

In Click, Clack, Boo!, Duck, Pig, Cow, and Hen are eager to celebrate Halloween, but Farmer Brown refuses to allow the barnyard festivities. With a little clever trickery, the animals set out to enjoy their party and show Farmer Brown that sometimes a little scare can be big fun. Recommended for ages 5 and up, the production continues Lifeline’s tradition of family-friendly adaptations filled with humor and heart.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast features Peter Briceño Gertas (Farmer Brown), Katy Campbell (Pig), Tyler Meyer (Duck), Nikki Prodes (Cow), and Laura Quiñones (Hen).

The production team includes Brianna Consalvo (Stage Manager), Ricky Harris (Music Director), Caitlin McLeod (Scenic and Props Designer), Diane Fairchild (Lighting Designer), Annabella Mumma (Costume Designer), and Emily Hayman (Sound Designer). Ensemble Member Amanda Link directs.

Stories Come Alive! Workshops

Beginning Sunday, October 12, Lifeline Theatre will present its Stories Come Alive! workshops at noon, offering interactive storytelling and theatre games that explore the themes of the show. Workshops run one hour, cost $10 per attendee, and can be purchased in advance at lifelinetheatre.com/stories-come-alive or in person at the theatre.

Ticket and Subscription Information

Single tickets are $20. A KidSeries subscription package (three KidSeries shows for $45) offers more than 25% savings. Weekday student matinees are available Tuesday through Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and must be booked at least two weeks in advance at lifelinetheatre.com/education/student-matinees.