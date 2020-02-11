Laurel Canyon Band Comes to Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center For The Arts will rock with the Laurel Canyon Band in 2020! This acoustic tribute to the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young hits the stage at 8 p.m. on March 7, 2020.

"It is with great enthusiasm that I invite you to Raue Center for an evening with the iconic songs and lyrics of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "These tunes are a true art form no matter who sings them but Laurel Canyon Band truly brings to life this music that will always be with us."

The Laurel Canyon Band features Grammy-winning writer and producer Mark Hudson, who has worked with artists such as Ringo Starr, Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne, Harry Nilsson, Cher, Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper and Celine Dion.

The trio also features Gary Burr, a Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member who has been an ASCAP, Billboard and NSAI Country Songwriter of the Year and has written fourteen number one hits.

The Laurel Canyon Band is rounded out by singer-songwriter Mark Mirando, who began his career in the legendary group, Dogs, and has worked with great artists such as Ringo Starr, Georgia Middleman, Jim Photogio, Victoria Shaw and Stealing Angels.

These three talented, true fans of all things Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young take audiences back to the days of the palm trees and sunshine of Laurel Canyon, California, where some of the greatest music in history was born. With a recreation of the beautiful harmonies, meaningful lyrics and unforgettable melodies, humorous banter between band members and the backstories behind many of the songs, the Laurel Canyon Band creates a unique and delightful tribute experience.

Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





