Lakeview East Presents Chicago's Largest Holiday Pop-up District With The Return Of WRIGLEYVILLE WONDERLAND

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of one of Chicago's favorite holiday celebrations, Wrigleyville Wonderland, running now at select venues through the Holiday season.

Wrigleyville Wonderland brings the Holiday spirit to Chicago with 17 Wrigleyville businesses transformed into individualized holiday-themed destinations offering map projections, Instagrammable moments and activations. From the locations' décor to actors dressed in costumes to the holiday- themed drinks, there is something for everyone at Wrigleyville's Wonderland. Friends and Family Night is taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 8 pm. More information and details can be found at Wrigleyvillewonderland.com

"All of Chicagoland is invited to Wrigleyville for this holiday-inspired interactive and fun experience," said Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maureen Martino. "Wrigleyville Wonderland is Chicago's largest holiday pop-up district that is sure to inspire and amaze all those experiencing it while sharing the holiday spirit."

Highlights of Wrigleyville Wonderland include:

- Holiday-themed drinks and food

- Instagrammable moments including holiday-themed face cutouts where you get to be part of the films, landscapes, and more

- Actors dressed up as Holiday-themed characters

- Bars and lounges going above and beyond with decorations, music, and layouts.

- Events like trivia night, karaoke, and more

- Fun, SAFE environment.

The 2022 businesses making the season bright are:

The Country Club - Christmas Club

3462 N. Clark Street

ChristmasClubChicago.com

No Cover

In November and December, Country Club becomes Christmas Club! Enjoy a two-story classic Christmas party experience with three rooms each with a bar. If you stick around long enough, you may catch a glimpse of Santa and his helpers sneaking in some Holiday fun.





Deuces - Santa Baby Christmas Bar

3505 N. Clark Street

SantaBabyBar.com

Through January 2022

You better watch out! Santa Baby Christmas Bar is back offering a multi-room, multi-level, over-the-top Christmas experience completely decked out from head to toe. On Wednesdays, they host a paint and sip class from 6 to 8 pm for $25 a person, register online to book your spot.

Winterland at Gallagher Way

3635 N. Clark Street

GallagherWay.com

Through January 8, 2022

Families, visitors, and neighbors can celebrate the holidays by taking part in the many seasonal programs and activities at Gallagher's Way Winterland. For the first time ever, Winter Wonderland is taking place INSIDE and outside the iconic ballpark. Returning this year is the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville, ice skating, Santa's Workshop, wreath-making classes, holiday movie screenings, special programming at Hotel Zachary, and much more. Guests can also play holiday-themed games and ride a winter tube for the first time!

The Graystone Tavern - 8 Crazy Nights - A Hanukkah Bar

3441 N. Sheffield Ave.

8CrazyNightsChicago.com

Through January 9, 2022

Back by popular demand, Chicago's first and only Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar with decorations created for the Jewish holiday throughout the bar and weatherproofed beer garden, including over 14,000 blue and white lights and Hanukkah ball lanterns adorning the ceiling, Star of David and dreidel ornaments, lighted menorah decor, Mensch on a Bench, a Hanukkah sweater wall, an 8-foot inflatable dreidel and more. Throughout the pop-up, a special food menu, ranging in price from $5 to $16, will feature traditional and spins on Jewish favorites like Matzo Ball Soup and three flavors of Latkes including classic with sour cream and applesauce, cilantro jalapeno with chipotle sour cream and herb cheddar with chive sour cream. Board and card games will be available to guests nightly including Connect 4 with Hanukkah gelt, Cards Against Humanity Jew expansion pack, Mitzvah Match, Jewish Guess Who, Dreidel, Apples to Apples Jewish edition and Schmear Build-A-Bagel card game.

Houndstooth Saloon - Griswolds

3369 N. Clark Street

Opening November 25th

HoundstoothChicago.com

Inspired by the famous family and the hilarious movies, Houndstooth Saloon has menu selections including "Yakkin on a bone," a two-lb turkey leg, "Cousin Eddie's" spiked eggnog and Clark's Cocoa.

HVAC Pub - Rock and Roll Christmas

3530 N. Clark Street

HVACPubWrigley.com

HVAC will be transformed into a winter wonderland featuring Christmas drinks, food and live rocking holiday music.

Lucky Dorr - Lucky Lodge

1101 W. Waveland

LuckyDorr.com

Lucky Dorr, Chicago's favorite craft beer destination, will transform into Lucky Lodge. A festive Winterland destination with special décor, the aroma of hot apple cider, and rustic comfort galore. As always, Lucky Dorr is dog friendly!

Merkle's Bar and Grill - The Nutcracker

3516 N Clark

merkleschicago.com

Welcome to The Nutcracker! Wrigleyville's neighborhood sports bar, Merkle's, has turned into a cozy Christmas spot, perfect for ordering comfort food and enjoying the game while staying festive. Don't miss out on Music Bingo every Wednesday, and catch all the Iowa Hawkeyes games here!

Moe's Cantina - Grinch Stole Christmas

3518 N. Clark Street

MoesCantina.com

The Grinch stole Christmas and left it at Moe's Cantina! While offering a menu of shareable small plates, traditional full-size entrees, signature tacos, and a cocktail list featuring house-made sangria, handmade margaritas, premium tequilas, and more. The Grinch himself can often be spotted here, and he loves taking photos.

Mordecai - Mistletoe

3632 N. Clark Street

November 18 - December 23rd

https://www.exploretock.com/hushmoneymordecai/

Thursdays - Saturdays, excluding Holidays through Dec. 30

Reservations are Free

Mistletoe, Mordecai's annual holiday pop-up bar, boasts naughty and nice decorations and an exclusive holiday-inspired drink menu, featuring both contemporary and vintage cocktails. Reservations are free. Groups of 1-6 can reserve two-hour blocks on Tock, Thursday-Saturday. Mistletoe is a limited engagement, opening November 18th, and closing December 23rd.

NOLA Bar & Kitchen - Ugly Sweater Bar

3481 N. Clark Street

NOLAChicago.com

Through January 20, 2022

NOLA is debuting its brand new holiday pop-up this year, Ugly Sweater Bar! The walls are decked out with the cutest ugliest sweaters you've ever seen, and every Friday night they have karaoke from 9 pm to 1 am. Don't miss the Ugly Sweater happy hour everyday Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm, with $5 holiday-themed cocktails, and $3 domestic cans.

Old Crow Smokehouse - Santa's Workshop

3506 N. Clark Street

OldCrowSmokeHouse.com

Wrigleyville's award-winning barbecue from the kitchen of pitmaster and "MasterChef" Tony Scruggs is the home of Santa's Workshop.



Rizzo's Bar and Inn - John Vincent's Holiday Sing-Along Holiday Bar

3658 N. Clark Street

RizzosBarAndInn.com

Through December 30

Local singing legend, John Vincent, will be performing some holiday hits from all of your old-time lounge singer favorites like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Louis Armstrong! He'll be performing at Rizzo's on

December 4th at 6:00 pm

December 11th at 6:00 pm

December 18th at 6:00 pm

Tickets can be bought online.

Roadhouse 66 Gas N' Grill - Jingle Junkie

3478 N. Clark Street

JingleJunkie.com

Through January 8, 2022

Serving up holiday-inspired bites and sips in an explosion of cheer, Jingle Junkie and its heated, ski lodge inspired patio is the most festive spot to celebrate your upcoming holiday season. With an extensive seasonal cocktail /beer list and delicious festive bites that are sure to get even the grinchiest Grinch into the holiday spirit.

Stretch Bar & Grill - Elf'd Up

3845 N. Clark Street

ElfedUp.com

No Cover

Through January 8, 2022

Back by popular demand for the fourth year, it's a full-blown tribute to the beloved Christmas movie "Elf". Elf'd Up is a high-energy holiday pop-up bar, perfect for patrons who share Elf'd Up's affinity for elf culture. A casual neighborhood Christmas bar, Elf'd Up never charges a cover and Buddy the Elf often pays a visit.

Underground Lounge - Island of Misfits Toys

952 W. Newport Ave.

TheULChicago.com

Through January 31, 2022

Underground Lounge welcomes you to the "Pabst Island of Misfit Toys," to come hang out with Bumbles, Dolly, Hermey, and others. Enjoy live music and be a misfit!

Smoke Daddy- Lumberjack Lodge

3636 N Clark

thesmokedaddy.com/home/

Grab your fleece and flannel, and head over to the Lumberjack Lodge to relax and cozy up! Smoke Daddy has turned this BBQ, blues, and beer joint into a Lumberjack's dream getaway. They also have a HUGE list of Holiday activities you do not want to miss, like brunch with Santa, a boozy gingerbread house party, and more! Check the schedule online and register to join in.

*Individual operating hours for each location vary from location to location. Some details may change from the release date. Please check with the outlet for the most up to date information.