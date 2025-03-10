LIE OF THE MIND Extended At Raven Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago’s Raven Theatre Company has announced the extension of its hit production of Sam Shepard’s A LIE OF THE MIND, now running through March 29, 2025 on stage at 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets ($45) on sale at www.raventheatre.com.

The full moon over the highway. A pay phone call in the middle of the night. And a terrible act of violence that forever changes the trajectory of eight people’s lives.

Sam Shepard’s A LIE OF THE MIND follows two families, connected by marriage, as they grapple with the pain and fear of loving and living. Famous for his imagery, language, and tour-de-force roles for actors, Shepard’s plays dig deep into the ideas of family, destiny, and American idealism.

Raven’s production, directed by Azar Kazemi, deepens the questions at the heart of the play by layering an Immigrant story on top of the already searing critique of the American Dream at the heart of this American Classic.

Comments