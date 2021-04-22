LAST HERMANOS to be Presented by A Red Orchid Theatre

A Red Orchid Theatre will present Last Hermanos - an audio translation of a play in progress, written by Exal Iraheta and directed by Melanie Queponds. Last Hermanos runs April 23-May 16, 2021 and tickets for the virtual production can be purchased at www.aredorchidtheatre.org.

Reunited and on the run; Miguel and Julio are fleeing an America where being Latinx is a life sentence. Finding themselves sequestered in a Texas state park, the arrival of a sympathetic deserter, Shepherd, brings the conflict between Julio's desire for revolution and Miguel's need to return to normalcy into sharp focus. Last Hermanos is a story of tenacious brotherhood, both chosen and blood, in a not-so-distant future that asks which path promises the better future? Tickets will be on sale beginning April 23, 2021.

Artistic Director Kirsten Fitzgerald shares, "We are so fortunate, and I am so grateful for Exal's generosity in sharing this story. The beautiful humans and relationships he has built here bring us face to face with our own humanity and demand that we ask some essential and urgent questions about how we care for each other. The play's circumstances may have once seemed far off, but sadly they are just around the corner and in many cases staring us right in the face.The need for change is inarguable. No human is illegal. To be able to explore the world of audio with these vivid characters, this powerful story, and this incredibly talented team is truly an honor."

Playwright Exal Iraheta spoke about his new play, "I'm extremely excited to share Last Hermanos with everyone. There have been so many people who have dedicated love and mental energy to making this piece truly a meaningful experience. Adapting a stage play to audio presents its own challenges, but as a team, our goal was to create the stage in your imagination, and I believe we accomplished that. I also hope this piece further fuels conversation around the fragility of our American political system and the danger of dehumanizing its own citizens as a consequence of stroking a politician's ego. Thank you all, and I hope you find moments of impact in the piece."