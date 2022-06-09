Kristi J Martens Named Managing Director of Mercury Theater Chicago

Mercury Theater Chicago has announced Kristi J. Martens as its new managing director. Martens, who has been the production stage manager at Mercury Theater Chicago for the past ten years, joins the leadership team of Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter and Executive Producers L. Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon.

Kristi J. Martens comments, "My theatrical home for the past ten years, Mercury Theater Chicago is an integral part of Chicago's vital theater scene. I am proud to work with Walter, Eugene, Christopher and the entire company in this new capacity. As a stage manager, I have been working side-by-side with the countless artists and administrator through the years and I look forward to supporting them with the administrative leadership needed to continue the artistry and community at Mercury Theater Chicago."

Kristi J. Martens (Managing Director) is excited to be starting a new adventure at Mercury Theater Chicago and Venus Cabaret Theater. Kristi has been the Equity Production Stage Manager at Mercury Theater Chicago for the past 10 years. Some other theaters that she has worked at: Drury Lane Theater (Oakbrook Terrace), Northlight Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Goodman Theatre, The Royal George Theater, Drury Lane Evergreen Park, Drury Lane Water Tower, Fox Valley Repertory, Oak Park Festival Theater, Fulton Opera House (Lancaster, PA), Maine State Music Theater (Brunswick, ME), Theater At the Center (Munster, IN), WYO Theater (Sheridan, WY), Carousel Dinner Playhouse (Akron, OH), Dallas Theater Center (Dallas, TX). A proud Equity member for over 32 years, Kristi started stage managing with children's theater.

Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter says, "Kristi understands artists and theater production-and what is needed for both to succeed. Her decade of production stage management experience here with us and the deep knowledge of Mercury Theater Chicago make her uniquely qualified to help us as we move forward. She has been a well-respected member of the industry throughout her career, and I look forward to partnering with her."

Co-Executive Producer L. Walter Stearns comments, "Kristi Martens has been integral to the success of Mercury Theater Chicago for the past decade. Artists who have worked at Mercury Theater Chicago, have come to depend on her institutional knowledge and straight-shooting communication. She tells it like it is and we are grateful for it. Kristi's new adventure, as Managing Director, is well earned and will bring over 30 years of professional theater experience to this most important role."

Co-Executive Producer Eugene Dizon adds. "Kristi has been our Production Stage Manager since The Color Purple and with all her institutional knowledge, bringing her on board as Managing Director is the perfect evolution to her next career step in theater. We are thrilled she wanted to take this new role after her 30+ years of experience as a Production Stage Manager."

About Mercury Theater Chicago

The beautifully renovated Mercury Theater Chicago is in the heart of the Southport Corridor at 3745 North Southport Avenue, within a sophisticated neighborhood of restaurants and boutiques just steps from Wrigley Field. A delightful destination, Mercury Theater Chicago is a live-theater seating 280 people, adjoining Venus Cabaret Theater (seating 80).

The building that houses the Mercury opened in 1912 as a silent film nickelodeon, named The Blaine Theatre after actor and former Senator and Secretary of State James G. Blaine. The Blaine became obsolete when talking pictures became popular nationwide in 1928. The building served a variety of uses until 1994, when it was purchased by theater producer Michael Cullen and transformed into a live theatre, named the Mercury Theatre.

In 2010 the building was sold again and reopened as Mercury Theater Chicago under the direction of Walter Stearns, a veteran theater director and producer. Mercury Theater Chicago is thrilled to be part of the city's vibrant theatre community, boasting record-setting long runs, employing hundreds of artists and recognized with dozens of award nominations. Mercury Theater Chicago's team includes Christopher Chase Carter (Artistic Director), Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon (Executive Producers), and Kristi J. Martens (Managing Director). Visit www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com.