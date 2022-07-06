Kokandy Productions' Hit Musical CRUEL INTENTIONS: The '90s Musical Extends Two Weeks at The Chopin Theatre

Due to popular demand Kokandy Productions' hit Chicago storefront premiere of Cruel Intentions: The '90 Musical has added two additional weeks of performances, extending through Sunday, August 21, 2022 at The Chopin Theatre (Studio), 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets for all performances are currently available at kokandyproductions.com.

This flirty and fun, nostalgia-packed show laced with hits from '90s including No Doubt, Jewel, Britney Spears, Garbage and many more is created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble and based on the film by Roger Kumble. Kokandy's production is directed by Artistic Associate Adrian Abel Azevedo (he/him) with music direction by Isabella Isherwood (she/her) and choreography by Laura Savage (she/her).

The cast includes David Moreland (he/him) as the sauve and manipulative Sebastian Valmont, Maddison Denault (she/her) as Kathryn Merteuil, the "Marcia F*cking Brady of the Upper East Side" and Kelcy Taylor (she/her) as "paradigm of chastity and virtue" Annette Hardgrove. Anabella Oddo (she/her) and Elizabeth Lesinski (she/her) will play Cecile Caldwell and her mother Bunny, with Lucas Looch Johnson (he/him), as Ronald Clifford, Cecile's cello teacher. Josh Pablo Szabo (he/they) and Jimmy Romano (he/him) round out the cast as Blaine Tuttle and Greg McConnell.

The Manchester Prep ensemble includes Niki-Charisse Franco (she/her), Justin Grey McPike (they/them) Jaxson Smith (he/him) and TJ Tapp (she/her). Swings include Abby Denault (she/her), Kolby Cardwell (any pronouns), Erika Rose (she/her) and Maxel Schingen (he/they).



Based on the acclaimed hit film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar, Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical is the ultimate throwback party. Rulers of their elite Manhattan prep school, Sebastian and Kathryn have placed a mischievous bet. As their vengeful crusade wreaks havoc on the students at Manchester Prep, the two devilish step-siblings become entangled in their own web of deception and unexpected romance in this raucous jukebox throwback, featuring fresh takes on familiar '90s jams from No Doubt, *NSYNC, Garbage, Goo Goo Dolls, TLC and more.

"School's out and Kokandy is oh-so-ready for a cruel summer!" comments Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham. "We couldn't be more excited for audiences to celebrate this fun and flirty show with us. Get ready to indulge all your guilty pleasures: being back at the theatre, bopping along to '90s jams and toasting a movie that we've seen too many times to count!"

The production team includes Mara Ishihara Zinky (she/her, scenic designer), Uriel Gómez (he/him, costume designer), G "Max" Maxin IV (he/him, lighting designer), Mike Patrick (he/him, sound designer), Katie Gallegos (she/her, properties designer), Kirsten Baity (they/them, intimacy designer), Emily Marazzo (she/her, stage manager), Erik Strebig (they/them, production manager), Alan Weusthoff (he/him, technical director), Kendyl Meyer (they/them, assistant stage manager), Leo Aranda (he/him, assistant lighting designer), Lynsy Folckomer (she/her, sound engineer), Brennan Urbi (he/they, casting associate), David Geinosky (he/him, scenic painter), Scot Kokandy (he/him, executive producer) and Derek Van Barham (he/him, producing artistic director).

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: Cruel Intentions: The '90 Musical

Created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin & Roger Kumble

Based on the film by Roger Kumble

Directed by Artistic Associate Adrian Abel Azevedo

Music Direction by Isabella Isherwood

Choreography by Laura Savage

Cast (in alphabetical order): Maddison Denault (she/her, Kathryn Merteuil), Niki-Charisse Franco (she/her, ensemble), Lucas Looch Johnson (he/him, Ronald Clifford, 6/9 - 6/26), Elizabeth Lesinski (she/her, Bunny), Justin Grey McPike (they/them, ensemble, Blaine u/s), David Moreland (he/him, Sebastian Valmont), Anabella Oddo (she/her, Cecile Caldwell), Jimmy Romano (he/him, Greg McConnell, Sebastian u/s), Jaxson Smith (he/him, ensemble, Greg u/s), Maxel Schingen (he/they, Ronald Clifford, 6/30 - 8/21), Josh Pablo Szabo (he/they, Blaine Tuttle), TJ Tapp (she/her, ensemble, dance captain), Kelcy Taylor (she/her, Annette Hardgrove).

Swings: Abby Denault (she/her, u/s Kathryn/Mrs Caldwell), Kolby Cardwell (any pronouns, ensemble u/s), Erika Rose (she/her, Annette/Cecile u/s), Maxel Schingen (he/they, u/s Ronald).

Location: The Chopin Theatre (Studio), 1543 W Division St. in Chicago

Dates: Previews: Thursday, June 9 at 7 pm, Friday, June 10 at 7 pm and Saturday, June 11 at 7 pm, Sunday, June 12 at 5 pm and Thursday, June 16 at 7 pm

Press performance: Friday, June 17 at 7 pm

Regular run: Saturday, June 18 - Sunday, August 21, 2022

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7 pm; Sundays at 5 pm

Tickets: Regular run $40. Students/senior $30. There will be a limited number of $15 tickets available for students and artists for each performance. Tickets are currently available at kokandyproductions.com.

Adrian Abel Azevedo (Director, he/him) is a freelance director, producer and teaching artist in the Chicagoland area, originally from Southern California. He has worked in this community for over 10 years and is an Artistic Associate with Kokandy Productions. He is an alumni of Columbia College Chicago. He has directed, produced and taught for Chicagoland theatre companies including Goodman Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, Steep Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Kokandy Productions, Teatro Vista and Music Theatre Works. Upcoming: Zorro the Musical at Music Theatre Works, the world premiere of Aztec Human Sacrifice at CityLit Theatre, RENT at Porchlight Music Theatre. Follow him on IG: @adrian_abel_directs.

Isabella Isherwood (Music Director, she/her) is a Chicago native who has been performing in clubs and venues across the city since she was 14. As a pianist, vocalist and bandleader, she has had the pleasure of sharing her music in many venues throughout Chicago, including The Jazz Showcase, Andy's Jazz Club, Constellation Chicago and Winter's Jazz Club. At the age of 16, Isabella was a featured performer at the 40th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival with her quartet and was featured again two years later with the Isabella Isherwood Trio. In addition to her music, Isabella is also an actor on stage and screen. Aside from her active performing career, she has served as vocal coach, accompanist, keyboardist and music director on shows across Chicago's vibrant theater community. She studied at Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music and Roosevelt University's Conservatory of Performing Arts. Additional studies include Janet Hickey, Frank Caruso, Jeremy Kahn, Sachal Vasandani, Darmon Meader, Pharez Whitted, Steve Houghton and Jon Deitemyer. In addition to several film credits, three international performance tours and a concert series with the CSO, she has played for artists such as Cyrille Aimee, Emmet Cohen, Ulysses Owens Jr., Dave Stryker, Jim Snidero and Rufus Reid. She is a proud alum of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra's Jazz Orchestra and is an active member of the Jazz Institute of Chicago's Women's Jazz Leadership Initiative.

Laura Savage (Choreographer, she/her) has associate choreographed and dance captained at Marriott Theatre, Paramount Theatre and Drury Lane Theatre. She is a Jeff nominated actress and has performed in over 35 productions across the Chicagoland area. Laura also appeared on and choreographed for Fox's hit show EMPIRE. Upcoming: Zorro at Music Theatre Works and Rent at Porchlight Music Theatre. @lauramsavage www.laura-savage.com

Founded in 2010, Kokandy Productions seeks to leverage the heightened reality of musical theater to tell complex and challenging stories, with a focus on contributing to the development of Chicago-based musical theater artists, and raising the profile of Chicago's non-Equity musical theater community.

The company's artistic staff is comprised of Derek Van Barham (Producing Artistic Director), Scot T. Kokandy (Executive Producer) and Adrian Abel Azevedo & Leda Hoffman (Artistic Associates). The Board of Directors includes Preston Cropp, Katherine Smith, Allison Hendrix, Scot T. Kokandy, and Katie Svaicer.