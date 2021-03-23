Kane Rep Produces Hammaad Chaudry's SECURITY, Starring Eric Roberts

Kane Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Daniil Krimer and Managing Director Avery Bowne announce the world premiere online production of Hammaad Chaudry's Security, as part of the company's new Multiplatform Commission. Security, directed by Executive Producer Ansley Valentine, premieres online April 10-May 2, 2021 with plans for an in-person production when it is safe to do so.

The cast includes Academy Award and three-time Golden Globe nominee Eric Roberts (Brian) and Harsh J. Gagoomal (Riaz). The stage manager is Rayne Kleinofen with assistant stage manager Justin Williams.

Security: A 17 year old Riaz arrives from Britain to the United States for the first time and is stopped at the airport by a Homeland Security officer named Brian. The experience will change Riaz's life forever. Thirteen years later, a grown up Riaz returns to the United States, hunts down Brian at his home, and now interrogates him-it's time to return the favor.

The online production will be a blend of film and theatre. Green screens and professional film set-ups will be sent to the cast in their individual locations, and with the with the work of a top-notch video editor, the final production will look and feel as if both actors are sharing the same space.

Tickets for the online production are $25 per household or $10 per adult, $8 per senior and $5 per student. Tickets are on sale beginning March 24 at www.kanerepertorytheatre.com/box-office.

Artistic Director Daniil Krimer comments, "You don't get to work with Oscar nominees often. Eric Roberts is one of those rare, class act actors that has immense talent and zero ego. It is a masterclass to watch him work and it's an honor to have him as part of this project. Combine Eric Roberts with the dynamic Chicago actor Harsh J. Gagoomal and you forget that you're watching a play on an Ipad and not in the actual room. With Zoom fatigue being a real thing, we want to make sure this isn't just another production with two Zoom screens. We are combining the mediums here, intertwining film and theatre, and the performances are something special."

"Hammaad Chaudry provides a wonderful new Muslim voice to the American theatre. In this time when we are being challenged by so many prejudices coming to light, this play provides an interesting and nuanced discussion of issues race, religion, and patriotism we all must confront," adds Director/Producer Ansley Valentine. "Eric Roberts and Harsh Gagoomal are both powerful actors. Their combination of stage and screen experiences lift the words off the page in a thrilling way. And bringing Mr. Roberts back to the theatre, albeit virtually, is an exciting prospect. The play is scary, and funny, and touching. We hope to create a piece that provides a blend of stage and film for something we do not see often; it won't be your typical Zoom reading. I can't wait to share it with an audience!"

