John Malkovich To Star In THE INFERNAL COMEDY And More During Auditorium Theatre 2023-24 Season

Chicago's National Landmark Auditorium Theatre (50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive) proudly announces a jam-packed 2023-24 performance season showcasing a dynamic mix of dance movement, music, and Malkovich!

The Auditorium Theatre, renowned for its presentation of significant global and local dance companies, welcomes back Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, opening the Fall season with a new work featuring multi-instrumentalist Sam Thousand and his super-ensemble of musicians and singers, Nov. 3, 2023; Complexions Contemporary Ballet returning to the Auditorium after 17 years with its blockbuster hit, STAR DUST: From Bach to Bowie, February 3, 2024; Compañía Nacional de Danza making its Chicago debut direct from Madrid, Spain, February 10, 2024; a pre-St. Patrick's Day celebration with Chicago favorite Trinity Irish Dance Company, March 3, 2024; MOMIX performing ALICE, an innovative retelling of Alice in Wonderland, March 9, 2024; the popular annual Spring engagement of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, April 17-21, 2024; and the return of South Chicago Dance Theatre, April 27, 2024.

And certain to be the 'Don't Miss' production of the 2024 Winter season, the Auditorium Theatre and Steppenwolf Theatre Company proudly present the Chicago premiere of John Malkovich starring in The Infernal Comedy, in two performances only, January 26 & 27, 2024. This audacious international touring production - a stage play for one actor, a chamber orchestra, and two sopranos - is based on the real-life story of Austrian serial killer Jack Unterweger, embodied by veteran film and theater actor and Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member emeritus John Malkovich. Also on the concert front, a treat for film and music fans alike is sure to be Terence Blanchard: Film Scores LIVE!, a multi-media concert performance showcasing Blanchard's film music catalog and the long and fruitful collaboration between the uncompromising filmmaker Spike Lee and the brilliant trumpeter, for one night only, January 13, 2024.

"Our coming season offers not only a rich variety of theatrical, film, live music, and dance offerings, but also several presentations pairing these art forms for unique, 'can't miss' experiences," said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "From the legendary John Malkovich making his Auditorium Theatre debut joined by two world class sopranos and an international chamber orchestra in this first-ever partnership with Steppenwolf Theatre, to three Chicago dance companies joyfully accompanied on stage by live bands, to seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard playing along to film vignettes he's scored, we're proud to be presenting these creative collaborations."

2023-24 SEASON OFFERINGS:

(In chronological order, all programming subject to change)

DANCE

Friday, November 3, 2023, at 7:30pm

Tickets range from $25-$75

Chicago's Deeply Rooted Dance Theater reimagines and diversifies the aesthetics of contemporary dance by uniting modern, classical, American, and African American traditions in dance and storytelling. Deeply Rooted collaborates with nationally renowned choreographers, across the spectrum of modern, ballet, and African dance, to reflect contemporary voices. Joining Deeply Rooted on the Auditorium's historic stage again is Chicago favorite Sam Thousand and his super-ensemble of musicians and singers for a performance that reflects contemporary voices, sparks a visceral experience, and ignites an emotional response.

Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 7:30pm

Tickets range from $30-$120

Founders Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, armed with a rich Alvin Ailey lineage and a cadre of 16 spectacular dancers, have re-envisioned ballet through technical precision, athletic prowess, and sheer passion. Complexions' blockbuster hit, STAR DUST: From Bach to Bowie, honors two musical icons in a high-octane performance with a pair of pieces choreographed by Rhoden: Hissy Fits, showcasing selections by Johann Sebastian Bach, and Star Dust, sure to rock audiences with a soundtrack celebrating David Bowie classics, including "Young Americans," "Heroes," and "Space Oddity."

Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 7:30pm

Tickets range from $40-$135

Making its Chicago debut at the Auditorium, the Madrid-based 'National Dance Company' performs varied and representative repertoires, recognizable inside and outside Spain, covering classical, neoclassical, and contemporary dance. Compañía Nacional de Danza is led by Artistic Director Joaquín De Luz, a past soloist with American Ballet Theatre and principal dancer with New York City Ballet. The company will perform Passengers Within (2022), a new work by De Luz to music by Philip Glass and inspired by today's society and our slavery to the system of modern technology. The mixed rep program also includes Sad Case (1998, Sol León and Paul Lightfoot) showcasing the surprising and earthy movements of the mambo; and White Darkness (2001) by acclaimed Spanish modern ballet dancer and choreographer Nacho Duato, current artistic director of the Berlin State Ballet.

Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 3pm

Tickets range from $25-$75

Under the lead of Mark Howard, founding artistic director/choreographer - and recent inductee into the 2023 Irish American Hall of Fame - Chicago's beloved Trinity Irish Dance Company returns to the Auditorium Theatre stage just in time to welcome St. Patrick's Day! With a contemporary Irish dance style dispelling the look and sound of traditional Irish step dance, and accompanied by a live rock band, the rousing Trinity performances exceed expectations. The upcoming mixed rep program will debut a world premiere work by Howard and Associate Artistic Director and longtime company member Chelsea Hoy, in addition to reprising audience favorites.

MOMIX - ALICE

Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 7:30pm

Tickets range from $30-$120

Known internationally for presenting works of astounding inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX, a company of dancer-illusionists founded and directed by Moses Pendleton, marks its long-awaited return to the Auditorium Theatre following its engaging production of Home for the Holidays in December of 1997. Audiences are invited to travel down the rabbit hole, MOMIX-style, with Pendleton's ALICE, inspired by Alice in Wonderland. As Alice's body grows and shrinks and grows again, Pendleton's dancers extend themselves by means of props, ropes and other dancers - sharing a family-friendly journey that is magical, mysterious, fun, eccentric and much more!

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

April 17-21, 2024

Wednesday-Friday, April 17-19, 2024, at 7:30pm; Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 1pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 3pm

Tickets range from $40-$135

Celebrating its 55th engagement at the Auditorium, the illustrious Alvin Ailey returns to its Chicago home for a must-see six-performance program with both new works and beloved classics including Ailey's masterpiece Revelations. Steeped in cultural history and expanding with new boundary-breaking choreographers, this is truly a must-see event!

Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 7:30pm

Tickets range from $25-$75

On the heels of its full-length world premiere work, Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley, on-the-rise South Chicago Dance Theatre and its dynamic leader, Kia S. Smith, return to the Auditorium Theatre stage. This flourishing local company presents a seamless fusion of classical and contemporary dance; its mixed rep program will include new collaborations with esteemed and fresh choreographers taking this performance to new heights.

MUSIC

Terence Blanchard: Film Scores LIVE!

Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 7:30pm

Tickets range from $44.50-$134.50

Only subscribers to the Auditorium 2023-24 season can add on this concert at a 15% discount

This electrifying multi-media live performance showcases the long and fruitful collaboration between the uncompromising filmmaker Spike Lee and the brilliant trumpeter Terence Blanchard, whose lush scores have augmented the humanitarian spirit and political heart of Lee's movies, from Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X to Da 5 Bloods. This incredible music comes to life at the hands of Blanchard's sensational quintet and guest vocalists to be announced, accompanied by Chicago Philharmonic, with specially curated images of the films projected throughout the performance.

Auditorium Theatre and Steppenwolf Theatre Company present

John Malkovich starring in The Infernal Comedy

Friday, January 26, 2024, at 7:30pm, and Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 2pm

Tickets range from $25-$225

Only subscribers to the Auditorium 2023-24 season can add on this concert before the public on sale

"Does Jekyll know about Hyde?" asks serial killer turned writer Jack Unterweger before strangling a soprano with a brassiere. Though himself dead, in The Infernal Comedy, Unterweger (played by an unnerving John Malkovich) has returned to tell the audience his story. Two singers, accompanied by the virtuoso early-music ensemble Orchester Wiener Akademie, perform live opera arias by Mozart, Vivaldi, Haydn, and others in an inspired counterpoint, providing both a soundtrack to, and a deliciously ironic commentary on, Unterweger's disturbing confessions. Malkovich earned Academy Award nominations for In the Line of Fire and Places in the Heart. His screen appearances also include Being John Malkovich, The Killing Fields, The Glass Menagerie and Dangerous Liaisons. On stage, the Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member emeritus has appeared in True West and Death of a Salesman, which was also adapted for television.

The Auditorium offers a variety of discounted subscription packages including a Global Fireside Chat series featuring the four touring dance companies, which are augmented with preshow moderated discussions with members of the companies' artistic teams; a Made In Chicago series featuring the three Chicago-based dance companies; a Dance Lover series featuring all seven presented dance productions; and the popular Choose Your Own series, offering guaranteed seats and discounts from 10% - 30% off with the purchase of three or more presentations. Subscriptions will be available starting at noon on Tuesday, May 2, at AuditoriumTheatre.org, by calling 312.341.2300, or at the Box Office at 50 E Ida B Wells Drive in Chicago, IL. Click here for phone and in-person hours. Special ticket pricing is available for groups and students; please visit AuditoriumTheatre.org for more information. Single tickets for all presentations go on sale at a later date.

Plus, only subscribers to the Auditorium Theatre 2023-2024 season will have the opportunity to add on single tickets for three highly anticipated dance presentations at a 15% discount-before these popular high-demand shows are opened for sale to the general public:

Chicago Dancers United presents Dance for Life 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 6pm

Tickets range from $25-$125; Gala Celebration tickets: $500

Dance for Life is a one-of-a-kind annual performance and benefit event that has showcased nearly 45 Chicago-based dance companies, as well as numerous choreographers, artists, and designers, throughout the past 31 years. The celebratory performance features several Chicago dance companies all on one stage, and those who participate graciously donate their time, energy, and artistry. Proceeds benefit The Dancers' Fund, which supports the routine healthcare and critical medical needs of Chicago dance professionals. An after-party immediately follows the performance.

Arpino Chicago Centennial Celebration

Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 1pm

Tickets range from $45-$125; Celebration tickets: $250

This past January 14, 2023, marked the 100th birthday of Gerald Arpino, one of the 20th century's most influential artists. As the culminating event in a multiyear salute to this extraordinary choreographer and co-founder/director of The Joffrey Ballet, The Gerald Arpino Foundation presents the Arpino Chicago Centennial Celebration featuring ballet companies from across the country performing the choreographer's work on one stage. Among the acclaimed participating companies taking the stage are American Ballet Theatre, Ballet West, Oklahoma City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Eugene Ballet and, of course, Chicago's own The Joffrey Ballet.

Sugar Hill: The Ellington / Strayhorn Nutcracker

December 19-30, 2023

Tickets range from $44-$150

Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker is a glamorous new jazz-steeped reimagining of the classical story through the eyes of a young Black heroine, with a diverse musical and dance cast. And embedded within is the little-known but vital story of the genre-defying collaboration between Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn and their arrangement of Tchaikovsky's timeless score. Making its Chicago debut, Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker features a libretto and concept by Jessica Swan and is directed with choreography by Emmy Award winner and Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics nominee Joshua Bergasse, and choreography by Jade Hale-Christofi. The show proudly features a world-renowned creative team of dance superstars, with additional choreography by Caleb Teicher and Jon Boogz, and dance consultation from ten-time Tony Award nominee Graciela Daniele and Kennedy Center Honoree Carmen De Lavallade.

Orchestrations and arrangements are by Grammy Award winner John Clayton and three-time Tony Award nominee Larry Blank.