Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joffrey Ballet to Presents Chicago Premiere of John Neumeier's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Joffrey Ballet to Presents Chicago Premiere of John Neumeier's THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Little Mermaid runs April 19-30, 2023.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Joffrey Ballet to Presents Chicago Premiere of John Neumeier's THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Joffrey Ballet will close its 67th season with the long-awaited Chicago premiere of John Neumeier's hauntingly beautiful interpretation of The Little Mermaid. A gripping tableau of shadows and colors, Neumeier's world-renowned production of Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 fairytale follows the tormented mermaid heroine on a journey between the divergent worlds of land and sea-one utterly complex, the other magnificently serene. With sets and costumes of the grandest scale, this fantastical love story will mark the largest production ever mounted by The Joffrey Ballet. The Little Mermaid will be presented at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, in ten performances only, from April 19-April 30, 2023.

In The Little Mermaid, Hamburg Ballet Director and Chief Choreographer John Neumeier blends dance, dramatic storytelling, and spectacle into a stunning interpretation of Hans Christian Andersen's fable. Neumeier created The Little Mermaid for the Royal Danish Ballet in 2005 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Andersen's birth. With choreography, sets, and costumes all by Neumeier, this ballet-as much theater as it is dance-reveals the depths of the choreographer's imagination. Learn more about John Neumeier, Director and Chief Choreographer of The Hamburg Ballet, here.

The Little Mermaid features an original score by Lera Auerbach and live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

Special thanks to Major Production Sponsor Ethel & Bill Gofen, and Production Sponsors Pamela Crutchfield, Jeanette Stevens, and Ron & Ann Waters.

The Joffrey Ballet presents John Neumeier's The Little Mermaid

Dates:

Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30PM; Friday, April 21 at 7:30PM; Saturday, April 22 at 2:00PM and 7:30 PM; Sunday, April 23 at 2:00 PM; Thursday, April 27 at 7:30PM; Friday, April 28 at 7:30PM; Saturday, April 29 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM; and Sunday, April 30 at 2:00PM.

Location:

Lyric Opera House
20 North Upper Wacker Drive

Single tickets start at $36 and are available for purchase at Lyric Opera Box Office located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr. and by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org.

About The Joffrey Ballet­­

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for more than 60 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

The Joffrey Ballet is grateful for the support of its 2022-2023 Season Sponsors: Abbott Fund, Alphawood Foundation Chicago, Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation, The Florian Fund, Anne L. Kaplan, Nancy and Sanfred Koltun, and Live Music Sponsors Sandy and Roger Deromedi, Sage Foundation, and The Marina and Arnold Tatar Fund for Live Music. The Joffrey also acknowledges Season Partners Chicago Athletic Clubs, and Athletico Physical Therapy, official provider of physical therapy for The Joffrey Ballet.

For more information on The Joffrey Ballet and its programs, visit joffrey.org. Connect with the Joffrey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Photo Credit: Kiran West




Five New Plays Selected To Be Part Of This Summers Make/Believe Theatre Festival For Youn Photo
Five New Plays Selected To Be Part Of This Summer's Make/Believe Theatre Festival For Young Audiences
An ant who wishes to explore the world beyond her family's territory, a grandmother and granddaughter superhero duo and a helpful house spirit are among the cast of characters found in the fourth installment of Ghostlight Ensemble's Make/Believe short play festival for young audiences this year.
Raue Center For the Arts Presents an Evening of Percussion With the Crystal Lake Strikers Photo
Raue Center For the Arts Presents an Evening of Percussion With the Crystal Lake Strikers
Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the Crystal Lake Strikers for “An Evening of Percussion” at 7 p.m. on February 25, 2023. Returning for the twelfth year, this community fundraiser helps the Strikers grow their educational and performing programs!  
Casting Announced For Campsongs Productions HOUSE MUSICAL - COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HO Photo
Casting Announced For Campsongs Productions' HOUSE MUSICAL - COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE
Campsongs Productions returns with the world premiere of House Musical - Coming of Age in the Age of House, with book by Marcus Waller, music by Scott Free (with Michael Foley) and lyrics by Scott Free and Marcus Waller. House Musical is directed by Dion Walton, and will run April 20th - April 30th, 2023 at the Center On Halsted's Hoover-Leppen Theatre.
Video: New Highlights from INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre Photo
Video: New Highlights from INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre has released additional clips of for Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's brilliant reimagining of the Grimm Brothers fairy tales, which runs through March 19, 2023. Get an extended look at the production!

More Hot Stories For You


Raue Center For the Arts Presents an Evening of Percussion With the Crystal Lake StrikersRaue Center For the Arts Presents an Evening of Percussion With the Crystal Lake Strikers
February 17, 2023

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the Crystal Lake Strikers for “An Evening of Percussion” at 7 p.m. on February 25, 2023. Returning for the twelfth year, this community fundraiser helps the Strikers grow their educational and performing programs!  
Casting Announced For Campsongs Productions' HOUSE MUSICAL - COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSECasting Announced For Campsongs Productions' HOUSE MUSICAL - COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE
February 16, 2023

Campsongs Productions returns with the world premiere of House Musical - Coming of Age in the Age of House, with book by Marcus Waller, music by Scott Free (with Michael Foley) and lyrics by Scott Free and Marcus Waller. House Musical is directed by Dion Walton, and will run April 20th - April 30th, 2023 at the Center On Halsted's Hoover-Leppen Theatre.
Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble Presents SPEAK-EASY: A One Billion Rising EventChicago Danztheatre Ensemble Presents SPEAK-EASY: A One Billion Rising Event
February 16, 2023

Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble (CDE) kicks off the new year and the continuation of its 20th anniversary celebration with a come-as-you-are variety show based on the theme of freedom. The commUNITY fundraiser, “Speak-Easy: A One Billion Rising Event,” is Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Auditorium at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W. Foster Ave.
VIDEO: First Look at THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Metropolis Performing Arts CentreVIDEO: First Look at THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre
February 16, 2023

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents The Legend of Georgia McBride by Tony Award-Winning Playwright Matthew Lopez, Musical Tribute Artists and Drag Sensation Pandora Boxx on their stage this winter. Check out an all new first look in the video here!
A Theater In The Dark Announces Cast and Release Dates For THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERERA Theater In The Dark Announces Cast and Release Dates For THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERER
February 16, 2023

The third and final audio production of A Theater in the Dark's 2022-23 digital season will be the original audio play THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERER by Evanston-based playwright Rick Kinnebrew, directed by Corey Bradberry. WHITE CITY is a theatrical thriller surrounding the notorious Chicago serial killer H. H. Holmes, who is said to have murdered more than 20 people during the World's Columbian Exposition.in 1893.
share