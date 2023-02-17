Joffrey Ballet to Presents Chicago Premiere of John Neumeier's THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Joffrey Ballet will close its 67th season with the long-awaited Chicago premiere of John Neumeier's hauntingly beautiful interpretation of The Little Mermaid. A gripping tableau of shadows and colors, Neumeier's world-renowned production of Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 fairytale follows the tormented mermaid heroine on a journey between the divergent worlds of land and sea-one utterly complex, the other magnificently serene. With sets and costumes of the grandest scale, this fantastical love story will mark the largest production ever mounted by The Joffrey Ballet. The Little Mermaid will be presented at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, in ten performances only, from April 19-April 30, 2023.

In The Little Mermaid, Hamburg Ballet Director and Chief Choreographer John Neumeier blends dance, dramatic storytelling, and spectacle into a stunning interpretation of Hans Christian Andersen's fable. Neumeier created The Little Mermaid for the Royal Danish Ballet in 2005 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Andersen's birth. With choreography, sets, and costumes all by Neumeier, this ballet-as much theater as it is dance-reveals the depths of the choreographer's imagination. Learn more about John Neumeier, Director and Chief Choreographer of The Hamburg Ballet, here.

The Little Mermaid features an original score by Lera Auerbach and live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

Special thanks to Major Production Sponsor Ethel & Bill Gofen, and Production Sponsors Pamela Crutchfield, Jeanette Stevens, and Ron & Ann Waters.

The Joffrey Ballet presents John Neumeier's The Little Mermaid

Dates:

Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30PM; Friday, April 21 at 7:30PM; Saturday, April 22 at 2:00PM and 7:30 PM; Sunday, April 23 at 2:00 PM; Thursday, April 27 at 7:30PM; Friday, April 28 at 7:30PM; Saturday, April 29 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM; and Sunday, April 30 at 2:00PM.

Location:

Lyric Opera House

20 North Upper Wacker Drive

Single tickets start at $36 and are available for purchase at Lyric Opera Box Office located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr. and by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org.

About The Joffrey Ballet­­

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for more than 60 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

The Joffrey Ballet is grateful for the support of its 2022-2023 Season Sponsors: Abbott Fund, Alphawood Foundation Chicago, Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation, The Florian Fund, Anne L. Kaplan, Nancy and Sanfred Koltun, and Live Music Sponsors Sandy and Roger Deromedi, Sage Foundation, and The Marina and Arnold Tatar Fund for Live Music. The Joffrey also acknowledges Season Partners Chicago Athletic Clubs, and Athletico Physical Therapy, official provider of physical therapy for The Joffrey Ballet.

For more information on The Joffrey Ballet and its programs, visit joffrey.org. Connect with the Joffrey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Photo Credit: Kiran West