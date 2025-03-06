Joffrey Ballet to Present Wheeldon's ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Joffrey Ballet will close its 69th season with two-time Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon’s family-friendly Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Immersed within Joby Talbot’s hallucinatory sound world of sweeping melodies and ticking clocks, with Tony Award®-winning designer Bob Crowley’s vibrant stagecraft and puppetry, Wheeldon makes Wonderland wonderfully real in this audience-favorite dance adventure. Marking the first extension of a Joffrey Ballet production ever, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland takes place over three weekends, in fourteen performances, at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive, from June 5 to 22, 2025 (originally scheduled to close June 15).



Based on Lewis Carroll’s classic story, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland takes audiences down the rabbit hole into a fantastical world filled with instantly recognizable characters, like the high-strung Queen of Hearts, the entrancing Caterpillar, and the tap-dancing Mad Hatter. As Alice traverses a mysterious realm, things become curiouser through a seamless fusion of humor, eccentricity, and fantasy.



A must-see highlight of the year, The Joffrey is the first American ballet company to bring Wheeldon’s whimsical Wonderland to life. Wheeldon, choreographer behind The Joffrey Ballet’s reimagined holiday classic The Nutcracker, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025, is renowned for his immersive works that blend popular culture with artistic excellence. Learn more about Christopher Wheeldon here.



Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

