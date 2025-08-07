Joffrey Ballet to Open 70th Season with US Premiere of Liam Scarlett's CARMEN

The Joffrey Ballet will open its 70th anniversary season with the U.S. Premiere of Liam Scarlett’s Carmen, a tale of love, betrayal, and defiance set within the gritty confines of a cigarette factory in 1930s Spain. Amid the chaos of a nation on the brink of civil war, the uncompromising and seductive Carmen, who insists on loving whom she chooses, meets Don José, whose consuming devotion ignites a blaze of passion and peril. From the choreographer of the critically acclaimed Frankenstein, Scarlett infuses new depth into the timeless story of a woman who dares to live on her own terms. Carmen takes place over two weekends, in ten performances only, at the historic Lyric Opera House from September 18 - 28, 2025.



In this fiery ballet adaptation of the world’s most popular opera, Scarlett brings new intensity to Carmen, a performance that pulsates with life and ends in tragedy. Set to Georges Bizet’s tantalizing score, Scarlett’s Carmen premiered at the Norwegian National Ballet in 2015 and has been praised for its rich, raucous, and profoundly moving portrayal of passion, betrayal, and emotional unraveling.



Scarlett’s signature focus on evocative storytelling is matched by the striking designs of award-winning British designer Jon Bausor. Internationally recognized for his ability to create atmospheric, emotionally resonant worlds, Bausor’s raw, industrial set and expressive costumes amplify the drama and intensity of the classic story, transforming the stage into a tempest of desire and destruction.



“It’s a privilege to open our season with the U.S. premiere of Liam Scarlett’s Carmen, an evocative and theatrical masterwork,” said Ashley Wheater MBE, The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director. “Carmen is fearless—magnetic, passionate, and impossible to contain. Liam’s choreography demands both physical rigor and emotional depth, pushing our artists to their fullest potential and captivating audiences in the process. This production sets the tone for a powerful season.”



“There’s never been a better time to experience the Joffrey,” said Greg Cameron, President and CEO. “After a record-breaking season, we begin our 70th anniversary and 30th year in Chicago with boldness and momentum. Carmen lights the fuse for a season that defines who we are: a Company in motion, reaching beyond expectations. This year, we step into a new chapter at the Lyric Opera House, one defined by scale, ambition, and vision. It’s a threshold moment for the Joffrey and for our city.”



Carmen features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

