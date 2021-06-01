Joffrey Academy Of Dance Launches National Call For Winning Works Competition

The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, announces a national call for ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab and Native American) artists to submit applications for The Joffrey Academy's Twelfth Annual Winning Works Choreographic Competition.

The goal of the award is to recognize talented and emerging ALAANA choreographers whose unique perspective will ignite creativity in the form of original works of dance. The deadline for application is July 15, 2021.

The winning choreographers will be awarded a $5,000 stipend and given a minimum of 30 rehearsal hours. Choreographers will also be provided with travel and accommodations for the duration of their residency. The choreographic work must be original and developed by the applicant. The finished piece must be at least 10 minutes long (maximum of 12 minutes) and include a cast of at least 10 dancers.

They will set their piece on the members of the Joffrey Studio Company and the Joffrey Academy Trainees, with the opportunity to seek guidance from The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director of the Joffrey, Ashley Wheater, and Raymond Rodriguez, Abbott Academy Director. The Joffrey Academy of Dance's Winning Works program will be presented at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the Joffrey's hosting partner, at MCA's Edlis Neeson Theater, 220 E. Chicago Avenue. Additionally, following the success of the 2021 virtual Wining Works performances, the Joffrey will stream the 2022 world premiere works in conjunction with in person performances.

To apply, interested choreographers must submit an online application form, including:



· Video clip containing 2 or more choreography excerpts (please include original sound/music), along with a brief written description. Each choreography excerpt should not exceed 5 minutes. Submitted excerpts must include a work containing at least 8 dancers in the piece. In-studio rehearsal footage is also encouraged. Excerpts may be combined into one video or submitted in separate video clips;

· A letter of intent (500-1,000 words) describing interest in the competition and the kind of work that will be created;



· Headshot and curriculum vitae;



· A completed application form available online at joffrey.org/winningworks;



· Three references

There is no submission fee. The online application form is available at joffrey.org/winningworks. Questions can be emailed to winningworks@joffrey.org.