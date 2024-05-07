Joel Kim Booster is Coming To The Den Theatre in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Den Theatre today will present Joel Kim Booster, featuring two stand-up performances on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. each night on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Tickets ($22 - $40) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Joel Kim Booster is a Chicago-bred, Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who was named one of the TIME100 Next 2022 as an emerging advocate and creative and a Variety Screenwriter to Watch (2022). Joel has also been recognized as one of The Queer Young Comics Redefining American Humor by the New York Times. Joel starred in the Searchlight Pictures rom-com Fire Island, which won the 2023 Dorian Award for Best TV movie and was called an “instant classic” by the AV Club. The GLAAD Award winning film, which he also wrote, was released on Hulu in June 2022 and received a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best First Screenplay and two Emmy nominations for his writing and best Outstanding Television movie in 2023. His first hour-long comedy special for Netflix, called Psychosexual, was nominated for a Critics Choice Award and named one of the best comedy specials of 2022 by Variety. In his special, Joel explores his experiences and observations as a gay Asian American male with commentary on identity, sexuality, cultural expectations, and more. Joel currently stars on the Apple TV+ series Loot playing Nicholas, Maya Rudolph’s quirky assistant. The series was created by Alan Yang and Mat Hubbard and will have its season 2 premiere later this year. Other TV and Film credits include Sunnyside (NBC), Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO), Shrill (Hulu), Search Party (TBS), BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, The Week Of (Netflix), & American Dad (Fox).

Performance schedule:

Friday, June 14, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.



Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

