Jena Friedman Comes To The Den Theatre In Seotember 2023

The Den Theatre today announced comedian Jena Friedman will perform a special one-night-only show Sunday September 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.



Jena Friedman is a comedian, filmmaker and Oscar-nominated writer. She's the host of Indefensible on AMC Plus and creator of Soft Focus on Adult Swim. Her writing credits include Borat 2: Subsequent Movie Film, The Conners on ABC and The Late Show with David Letterman. She was also a field producer on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart from 2012 through the end of his tenure in 2015, where she wrote and directed field segments. She's a contributing writer to The New Yorker and has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan on TBS, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore and most recently in the Sundance hit movie Palm Springs, now on Hulu. Her critically acclaimed stand up special, American Cunt, was named Top Ten Comedy Specials by Paste Magazine in 2016 and is available on iTunes.

Performance schedule:Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8 p.m.Â Â Tickets: $22 regular seating ($20 obstructed view); $34 front row VIP table seating; $30 VIP table seating; $27 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.Â Â