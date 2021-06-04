Jay Españo Named Artistic Director Of PrideArts

Jay Españo, a Chicago actor, director, and filmmaker whose theater training includes education in The Philippines as well as an MFA from Chicago's Columbia College, has been named Artistic Director of PrideArts. Cheri Tatar, President of the PrideArts Board of Directors made the announcement today.

In 1998, Españo joined the prestigious Tanghalang Pilipino Actors Company, where he trained with acclaimed director Nonon Padilla. He received a musical theater scholarship at LASALLE College of the Arts in Singapore in 2004, and after graduation worked extensively as an actor throughout Southeast Asia and the Pacific, doing TV, theater, and film.

Españo moved to Chicago in 2008 and earned a Master of Fine Arts degree at Columbia College in 2016. He has performed with many Chicago storefront theater companies, including Silk Road Rising, The New Colony, Prologue, Ghostlight, Halcyon, and PrideArts. He has also been engaged in filmmaking, as the writer-director of the short film MAHAL and as an actor in other short films. Españo will be responsible for programming the PrideArts 2021-22 season, which will be announced in the coming weeks. Most recently with PrideArts, Españo performed in their production of Joe DiPietro's play F...ING MEN.

Españo says, "My goal is to continue PrideArts' tradition of telling a diversity of queer community stories that not only entertain, but also encourage the audience to reflect on their own views, beliefs and biases. It's particularly exciting for me to be an artistic director in this moment as we return from the COVID pandemic. This is the perfect opportunity to try on new ideas, with the understanding that as we try new ideas, we will be having some successes and making missteps as we move forward. And that's all part of change and we'll just have to learn from it."

Tatar says, "We are thrilled to have Jay joining the company as Artistic Director. The range of his training and experience, from Philippines to Chicago, gives him a unique perspective on the diverse and changing community in which we all live today."

Born in Manila, The Philippines to a photographer and small shop owner. Jay started his career at the age of 17, apprenticing as an actor and dabbling in production work such as stage management, sound design, set building, prop making and assistant directing. He also assisted in the summer theater programs of various theater companies - responsibilities which eventually led him to teach summer camp every year.

Born in Manila, The Philippines to a photographer and small shop owner. Jay started his career at the age of 17, apprenticing as an actor and dabbling in production work such as stage management, sound design, set building, prop making and assistant directing. He also assisted in the summer theater programs of various theater companies - responsibilities which eventually led him to teach summer camp every year.

In 2000, Jay was one of many Filipino actors who were cast in the Action Theater Singapore's hit musical CHANG AND ENG, which toured Asia for several years. It was the story of the first Siamese twins smuggled into the US to become slave performers. Jay understudied the role of Eng.

Jay received a Musical Theater scholarship at LASALLE College of the Arts in Singapore in 2004. After graduation, he based himself in Singapore doing TV, theater, and film in Southeast Asia. He then landed a permanent teaching artist position with Acts of Life. Through Acts of Life, he collaborated on and directed several shows for different companies such as Singapore Dance Theater, and Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

In 2008, Jay represented Singapore in the World Championship of Performing Arts in Los Angeles, California, and received silver medals for acting and singing. After the competition, Jay opted to try his luck in the US. He enrolled at Columbia College Chicago to study Movement Analysis. After finishing the movement program, he joined Li'l Buds Theater Company as a teaching artist. With Li'l Buds, he wrote and directed several of their homegrown shows.

Since moving to the Chicago area, Jay has worked with storefront theater companies such as Silk Road Rising, Prologue, Ghostlight, Halcyon, and PrideArts. He has played the role of the King in Rodgers and Hammerstein's THE KING AND I with various theater companies in the US and in Canada.

His experience as an actor piqued his interest in working behind the camera. He applied for a scholarship at Columbia College Chicago and got into the MFA program for Film Directing. At Columbia College Chicago, Jay wrote, produced, and designed sets for several films. His thesis film, MAHAL, garnered multiple awards here and abroad and is on its way to becoming a full-length screenplay.

As if he's not busy enough, Jay also teaches yoga for Corepower Yoga.