JERSEY BOYS Comes to The Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

The Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse will present its debut of JERSEY BOYS! Running through July 6, the magical pop extravaganza brings to life some of the most iconic and beloved tunes ever written, all served up by a stunning team of professional talents.

JERSEY BOYS will be presented at Circa '21 through July 6, with performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m., and Wednesday matinées at 1:15 p.m. Pre-show entertainment featuring the theatre's wait staff the Bootleggers will also precede all performances. Ticket prices are $63 for the Friday-through-Sunday dinner-and-show productions and $56 for all Wednesday performances.

Reservations are available through the Circa '21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theatre at 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island, IL or by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2.

JERSEY BOYS is the inspiring rags-to-riches tale of the Four Seasons that begins with their early days as struggling members of “The Variety Trio.” When Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi met, they were just four teens singing together under street lamps, scraping for gigs and money in their working-class neighborhood. As the quartet rises to international stardom, however, they celebrate the highs and endure the lows that come hand-in-hand with fame. Each member of the group takes a turn narrating events in this stage tale, illustrating how a ragtag group of guys from New Jersey – and their decades-long friendships – became music history.

This powerhouse musical consequently showcases the Four Seasons' most adored singles and reveals the inspiring stories behind the music, with its repertoire boasting such unforgettable smash hits as “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Working My Way Back to You,” and the show-stopper “Can't Take My Eyes Off You.” Playing an incredible 4,642 performances in New York and currently standing as the 13th-longest-running show in Broadway history, JERSEY BOYS originally ran from 2005 to 2017, and won four Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Directing his first production for Circa '21 is Michael Ingersoll, with area favorite Ron May serving as JERSEY BOYS' music director. Bear Manescalchi, recently seen in Circa '21's Murder on the Orient Express, portrays Frankie Valli, with the Four Seasons quartet completed by director Ingersoll as Tommy DeVito, Kyle DeFauw as Nick DeVito and Kelly Brown as Nick Massi. Additional members of the principal cast include Sara Leigh, Bobby Becher, Derrick Bertram, Brad Hauskins, Tristan Tapscott, JJ Varik, Tom Walljasper, Molly Wiley and Rachel Winter. And with the musical's ensemble including John Michael, Hanna Marie Felver, Sophia Kilburg and Nathan Moreno, Adam Cerny and Kiera Lynn act as understudies for numerous roles.

Circa '21's entire staff is ecstatic to be presenting the venue's debut of this exhilarating hit musical and urges patrons to make reservations soon for what is certain to be a thunderously big hit. Call the Circa '21 ticket office at 309-786-7733 ext. 2 for reservations, and be prepared to say “Oh, What a Night!” after enjoying the supremely gifted talents of JERSEY BOYS!

