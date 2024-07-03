JERSEY BOYS Begins Its Final Weeks At Mercury Theater Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mercury Theater Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter, Managing Director Kristi J. Martens, and Executive Producers L. Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon celebrate the successful run of the critically-acclaimed, first built-in Chicago Production of Jersey Boys, the Tony Award-winning story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. After 18 weeks, Jersey Boys must close July 21, 2024, at the recently renovated Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue.

Tickets for Jersey Boys, $60-$90, are on sale at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.mercurytheaterchicago.com. Mercury Theater Chicago has upgraded its seating. Arts enthusiasts are encouraged to buy a ticket for Jersey Boys for $500 and their name will be adorned on a plaque on their new seat (no tax savings available).

The Mercury Theater Chicago production of Jersey Boys, originally scheduled to run through May 19, opened on March 28 to rave reviews and high audience demand. The production, received rave reviews across the board and was called “MUST-SEE” by WGN-AM, a “triumphant reminder of the galvanic power of live musical theater” by the Chicago Reader and “a hugely entertaining night at the theater” by the Daily Herald.

The Jersey Boys cast includes Adrian Aguilar (Tommy DeVito), Grant Alexander Brown (Joey Pesci), David Sajewich (Nick Massi), Adam Fane (Bob Crewe), Haley Jane Schafer (Lorraine & others), Carl Herzog (Gyp DeCarlo), Eric A. Lewis (Barry Belson), Andrew MacNaughton (Bob Gaudio), Maya McQueen (Francine), Michael Metcalf (Frankie Valli), Jason Richards (Norm Waxman), Amanda Hanedgan (Mary Delgado), and Dan Gold (Nick DeVito). Joining the company for the final weeks are David Honigman as Bob Crewe and Julia Fleckenstein as Lorraine. The understudies are Hannah Efsits, Casey Huls, Callan Roberts, Peyton Knowski and Isaac Ray. Co-music director Linda Madonia (keyboards) leads the live band at each performance.

Jersey Boys features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. This production is co-directed by L. Walter Stearns and Brenda Didier, with co-music direction by Eugene Dizon and Linda Madonia, and choreography by Christopher Chase Carter.

Co-producer and co-director L. Walter Stearns comments, “Since opening earlier this Spring, Jersey Boys has exceeded all expectations. We are so proud of this Chicago production, playing to enthusiastic audiences in our jewel box of a theater on Southport Avenue. There is still time to visit us this summer for this beloved production in one of Chicago's most-loved neighborhoods!”

The creative team for Jersey Boys includes L. Walter Stearns (co-director), Brenda Didier (co-director), Eugene Dizon (co-music director), Linda Madonia (co-music director), Christopher Chase Carter (choreographer), Johnnie Schleyer (production manager), Bob Knuth (scenic designer), Steven Abbott (assistant scenic designer), Emmanuel Jimenez (scenic supervisor), Denise Karczewski (lighting designer), Mark Brown (lighting supervisor), Rachel Boylan (costume designer), Stefanie M. Senior (sound designer), Danni Monico (audio engineer), Lonnae Hickman (properties designer), Alison Dornheggen (fight & intimacy choreographer), Amanda Axel (dramaturg), and Kathy Logelin (dialect coach). The production stage manager is Kristi J. Martens and the assistant stage manager is Rachel Campbell.

Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n' Roll Hall of Fame.

Jersey Boys premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in October 2004 and opened on Broadway in November 2005, running for 11 years and 4,642 performances. It became the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history. Jersey Boys won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2009 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, as well as two Drama Desk Awards, and the Grammy for Best Musical Show Album. A movie adaptation with Tony-winner John Lloyd Young reprising his role as Frankie Valli and directed by Clint Eastwood, was released in 2014.

