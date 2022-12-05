Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JAY SHETTY: LOVE RULES Announced At The Chicago Theatre, March 14, 2023

Shetty will take the audience on a journey of finding, keeping, and even letting go of love, including live meditations, experiments, and demonstrations.

Dec. 05, 2022  

Global bestselling author and award-winning podcast host Jay Shetty will perform at The Chicago Theatre as part of his first-ever world tour on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10:00AM CT.

In a 90-minute live experience, Shetty will take the audience on a journey of finding, keeping, and even letting go of love, including live meditations, experiments, and demonstrations. The live tour kicks off following the upcoming release on January 31, 2023 of Jay's second book, "8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It and Let It Go." Shetty's first book, "Think Like A Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday" was a massive success, debuting at #1 in the New York Times and the Sunday Times. In addition to his writing, Shetty hosts the world's #1 Health & Wellness podcast, "On Purpose."

Tickets to Jay Shetty: Love Rules at The Chicago Theatre will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM CT on Friday, December 9 via www.Ticketmaster.com and at The Chicago Theater box office.




