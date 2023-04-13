Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 13, 2023  
JAMES AUSTIN JOHNSON: THE AGE OF JAJ COMES TO THE DEN THEATRE On the Heath Mainstage, July 14 & 15

The Den Theatre today announced James Austin Johnson: The Age of JAJ, featuring four stand-up performances on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($25 - $40) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

James Austin Johnson is a comedian originally from Nashville and a featured player on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. The New York Times has called him "one of SNL's most versatile celebrity impressionists." His spot-on impression of Trump paired with his improvisational ramblings about Weird Al, Julia Louis Dreyfus, and Scooby Doo have garnered over 5 million views, with profiles on James in Vanity Fair, Slate, Mashable, and VICE to name a few.

As an actor, James' TV/Film credits include FUTURE MAN, BASKETS, ROBBIE, BETTER CALL SAUL, THE LAST TYCOON and the Coen Brothers' feature HAIL, CAESAR!. As a stand up, James has performed on the Vice series FLOPHOUSE, as well as RIOT LA and JUST FOR LAUGHS as a New Face.

Performance schedule:Friday July 14 and Saturday July 15, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $28 regular seating ($25 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds.

Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




