Isabel Arraiza And Philip Stoddard To Star In Virtual Workshop Of YOUNG LOVE

Isabel Arraiza and Philip Stoddard will star in a virtual workshop reading of Adam Szymkowicz's Young Love October 7th. The performance is part of Kane Repertory Theatre's New Play Lab.

The digital workshop begins at 7:30 PM CT on YOUTUBE and will remain available until October 11 at 7:30 PM CT. A live talkback with playwright Adam Szymkowicz, Philip Stoddard, Isabel Arraiza, and director Daniil Krimer will follow the reading. All of our readings are free to watch, but a donation of $25 is suggested.

Young Love, is a play in two plays. The lives of two high school students become intertwined as they rehearse Romeo and Juliet in a classroom. In a graveyard, we then chronicle the ups and downs of another couple over the course of twenty-six years.

Since late May, Kane Repertory Theatre's New Play Lab has workshopped Sputnik in Suburbia by Adam Kraar, Midwest Porn by Quincy Long, Ghost Story by Lia Romeo, Invasions and Penetrations by Michael Solomonson, The Venetians by Matthew Barbot, Mentors by Kristen Palmer, Vow Keepers by David Valdes, You Were Mine by Rachel Lynett, The Humanities by Zayd Dohrn, Be Mean to Me by Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Moreno by Pravin Wilkins, and The Broken Hearts of the Corrupted White House by Matthew Paul Olmos.

Adam Szymkowicz's World Premiere Reading of Such Small Hands will be presented on October 14th followed by Ken Urban's Danger and Opportunity on October 28th.

For more information, visit https://www.KaneRepertoryTheatre.com/The-New-Play-Lab.

