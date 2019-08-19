Invictus Theatre Announces Two-Production For 2019-20 Season

Invictus Theatre, a theater company that emerged in November 2017 with an intimate production of OTHELLO and followed it with Shakespeare's comedy LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST in November 2019, has announced its expansion into a season of two full productions for 2019-20.



The season will open in October with a production of THE MERCHANT OF VENICE, directed by Artistic Director Charles Askenaizer. Askenaizer, who has previously directed the company's OTHELLO, as well as THE TEMPEST and WHEN LOVE SPEAKS, O VILLAIN! for Invictus and Shakespeare in the Courts, says his concept for THE MERCHANT OF VENICE will shed new light on that classic story of revenge, justice, and mercy. The production will be set in 1938 Italy during the Racial Laws where Italian Jews were disenfranchised and discriminated against during the rise of European Fascism.



Invictus's THE MERCHANT OF VENICE will be performed on the Buena stage of the Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway. It will open to the press on Monday October 21, 2019 at 7:30 pm, following previews from October 17-20. It will play Thursday-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 3 pm and Mondays at 7:30 pm (no performance Monday 11/4) and will close on Sunday November 17.



The season will continue in February with the seminal American drama, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, by Lorraine Hansberry. Hansberry's drama of an African American family living on Chicago's south side in the 1950s will be directed by Aaron Reese Boseman, co-founder and artistic director of PULSE Theatre Chicago. Boseman is a Jeff Award-nominated actor and a Black Excellence Award and Black Theatre Alliance Award nominated director and designer.



A RAISIN IN THE SUN will be performed on the Buena stage of the Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway. It will open to the press on Monday February 17, 2020 at 7:30 pm, following previews from February 13-16. It will play Thursday-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 3 pm and Mondays at 7:30 pm and will close on Sunday March 15.

Tickets will be available starting September 9 at invictustheatreco.com and at the door (subject to availability)





