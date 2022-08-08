Interview: Michael Bublé Talks New 'Higher' Tour and New Album

Michael Bublé started singing at age four in his family's home in Burnaby, Canada and hasn't stopped since that time. His self-titled debut album on Reprise Records was released in 2005. A series of multi-platinum, No. 1 albums followed including Call Me Irresponsible, Crazy Love, To Be Loved and Christmas. His most recent album Love debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. He has sold over 75 million albums during the course of his extraordinary career. His Christmas album,released ten years ago continues to sell and stream in the millions and billions and his voice has become synonymous with the holiday season. As a performer, Bublé has enjoyed enormous success these past several decades as one of the most exciting global touring artists out there with sold out shows in over 30 countries. His most recent tour,"An Evening With Michael Bublé" from 2019-2022 was seen by over a million fans around the world. He loves hockey, fantasy football, TikTok, and singing. He is the proud father of Noah, Eli and Vida.

Earlier this year, he revealed his eleventh full-length album, HIGHER. In addition to marking his 9th Top 10 on Billboard 's Top Album Sales Chart, HIGHER arrived at #1 in the UK, Scotland, and Hungary and went Top 5 in ten countries.



Throughout July, Bublé will travel across the UK for the first leg of his highly anticipated 'Higher' Tour, performing at beautiful stately homes, castles, and cricket grounds around the country. Set to be some of the most vocally and visually stunning concerts of the year, the UK shows will blend his world-class showmanship with the impressive grandeur of magnificent venues, for an unforgettable musical experience.



The global tour is set to steamroll through 27 cities across North America beginning in August. Produced by national tour promoter Beaver Productions, Bublé will make stops at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden on August 18, Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on September 23, and Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on September 24. Full US tour routing can be found below. For tickets and more information, please visit: michaelbuble.com/tour.

BroadwayWorld's Kevin Pollack recently sat down with Buble to discuss his new tour and new album.

MICHAEL BUBLÉ US HIGHER TOUR 2022