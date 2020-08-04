International Voices Project Announces Virtual 11th Season of Play Readings
The season will take place September 2 – October 21.
International Voices Project has announced that its 11th season of play readings by playwrights from around the world takes place virtually, September 2 - October 21. Performances continue on a regular weekly schedule of Wednesdays at 7 p.m. performance start time. Immediately following the readings, there is an audience talk back and Q+A with key members of that night's production. The series is presented in collaboration with theatre companies, consulates and other cultural institutions in Chicago. The International Voices Project is the largest event of its kind in the country and introduces Chicago audiences to some of the most exciting voices on the international theater scene. Performances are free to the public and reservations are required. To register, get additional information and/or updates about the 2020 IVP festival please visit IVPChicago.org.
Executive Director Patrizia Acerra said, "Even though we will miss being physically with our loyal audiences that have grown over the last ten years, all of us at International Voices Project are embracing the need to go virtual this season. We are looking forward to sharing these stories with this base and a new virtual audience from all around the world."
The International Voices Project 2020 festival directors are Shane Murray-Corcoran and Katherine Tanner Silverman.
The 11th annual International Voices Project schedule is listed below and on its website. Each virtual reading begins at 7 p.m. and is immediately followed by a talk back and Q+A session with members of that night's presenting artists and IVP representatives. *NOTE: Schedule is subject to change, online schedule will be updated first.
Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
From Spain
Jauría, in collaboration with Instituto Cervantes of Chicago and Water People Theater
Written by Jordi Casanovas
Translated by Tim Gutteridge
Directed by Iraida Tapias
Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
From Ukraine
Take The Rubbish Out, Sasha, in collaboration with Promethean Theatre Ensemble
Written by Natal'ya Vorozhbit
Translated by Sasha Dugdale
Directed by Nicole Hand
Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
From Serbia
All Adventurous Women Do
Written by Tanja Šljivar
Translated by Aida Spahić
Directed by Anna C. Bahow
Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
From Germany
Testosterone
Written by Rebekka Kricheldorf Translated by Neil Blackadder Directed by Warner Crocker
Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
From Romania
Decomposed Theatre, in collaboration with Trap Door Theatre
Written by Matei Visniec
Translated by Jozefina Komporaly
Directed by Josiah Davis
Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
From Finland
Second Nature, in collaboration with Akvavit Theatre
Written by Pipsa Lonka
Translated by Kristian London
Directed by Breahan Pautsch
Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
From Egypt
The Boatman, in collaboration with the Egyptian American Society
Written by Sameh Mahran
Translated by Dina Amin
Directed by Liz Carlin-Metz
Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
From Canada
A Distinct Society, in collaboration with Silk Road Rising
Written by Kareem Fahmy
Directed by Patrizia Acerra
*All performances, participants and locations are subject to change.