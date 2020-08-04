International Voices Project Announces Virtual 11th Season of Play Readings

The season will take place September 2 – October 21.

International Voices Project has announced that its 11th season of play readings by playwrights from around the world takes place virtually, September 2 - October 21. Performances continue on a regular weekly schedule of Wednesdays at 7 p.m. performance start time. Immediately following the readings, there is an audience talk back and Q+A with key members of that night's production. The series is presented in collaboration with theatre companies, consulates and other cultural institutions in Chicago. The International Voices Project is the largest event of its kind in the country and introduces Chicago audiences to some of the most exciting voices on the international theater scene. Performances are free to the public and reservations are required. To register, get additional information and/or updates about the 2020 IVP festival please visit IVPChicago.org.

Executive Director Patrizia Acerra said, "Even though we will miss being physically with our loyal audiences that have grown over the last ten years, all of us at International Voices Project are embracing the need to go virtual this season. We are looking forward to sharing these stories with this base and a new virtual audience from all around the world."

The International Voices Project 2020 festival directors are Shane Murray-Corcoran and Katherine Tanner Silverman.

The 11th annual International Voices Project schedule is listed below and on its website. Each virtual reading begins at 7 p.m. and is immediately followed by a talk back and Q+A session with members of that night's presenting artists and IVP representatives. *NOTE: Schedule is subject to change, online schedule will be updated first.

Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

From Spain

Jauría, in collaboration with Instituto Cervantes of Chicago and Water People Theater

Written by Jordi Casanovas

Translated by Tim Gutteridge

Directed by Iraida Tapias

Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

From Ukraine

Take The Rubbish Out, Sasha, in collaboration with Promethean Theatre Ensemble

Written by Natal'ya Vorozhbit

Translated by Sasha Dugdale

Directed by Nicole Hand

Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

From Serbia

All Adventurous Women Do

Written by Tanja Šljivar

Translated by Aida Spahić

Directed by Anna C. Bahow

Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

From Germany

Testosterone

Written by Rebekka Kricheldorf Translated by Neil Blackadder Directed by Warner Crocker

Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

From Romania

Decomposed Theatre, in collaboration with Trap Door Theatre

Written by Matei Visniec

Translated by Jozefina Komporaly

Directed by Josiah Davis

Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

From Finland

Second Nature, in collaboration with Akvavit Theatre

Written by Pipsa Lonka

Translated by Kristian London

Directed by Breahan Pautsch

Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

From Egypt

The Boatman, in collaboration with the Egyptian American Society

Written by Sameh Mahran

Translated by Dina Amin

Directed by Liz Carlin-Metz

Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

From Canada

A Distinct Society, in collaboration with Silk Road Rising

Written by Kareem Fahmy

Directed by Patrizia Acerra

*All performances, participants and locations are subject to change.

